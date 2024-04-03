Girish Kasaravalli Discusses 'Bimba Bimbana', 'Ghatashraddha' Restoration by Scorsese-Lucas Project

Girish Kasaravalli, acclaimed Kannada filmmaker and a stalwart of Indian parallel cinema, has recently co-authored a new book titled 'Bimba Bimbana: Image and Reflections' alongside Gopalakrishna Pai. The book, which was released on March 24, 2024, offers profound insights into Kasaravalli's filmography, spanning 15 feature films, through detailed conversations and analyses.

Insightful Dialogues on Cinema

'Bimba Bimbana: Image and Reflections' is not just a retrospective look at Kasaravalli's body of work; it also ventures into discussions about the socio-political contexts of the times during which these films were made. The book aims to engage filmmakers and cinephiles alike, offering a deeper understanding of the nuances of cinema's language and aesthetics. Kasaravalli's initiative to co-author this book stems from a perceived lack of serious discourse on Kannada cinema, particularly in comparison to the discussions surrounding classics of Hindi cinema.