Ghaziabad Para-Athlete Accuses Municipal Supervisor of Bribery: Kiosk Demolished

In a tale that intertwines human struggle, ambition, and the stark reality of corruption, a para-athlete named Deepak from Ghaziabad stands as the protagonist. Deepak, who competes in national-level discus throw events despite being completely disabled, has recently accused a municipal supervisor of bribery. The supervisor allegedly demanded bribes from kiosk owners, including Deepak, as a condition to permit their businesses to operate.

The Demolition of Hope

Deepak's stationery kiosk, which was his family's sole source of income, was demolished on January 8, following his refusal to pay a heightened bribe of Rs 5,000. The kiosk had been established in 2021, funded by a loan under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. The incident, which directly impacted Deepak's performance at a sports event in Goa the following day, has brought to light the darker side of administrative corruption.

An Inquiry Ordered

Upon hearing Deepak's allegations, the municipal commissioner, Vikramaditya Singh Malik, ordered an investigation into the matter. However, he also noted that the kiosk's location on a green belt contradicted the norms. Interestingly, Deepak's brother managed the kiosk, adding another layer to the unfolding narrative. The inquiry will also determine whether a proper demolition notice was issued before the action.

Assurances and Uncertainty

Ghaziabad's Mayor, Sunita Dayal, has assured that punitive measures will be taken against the supervisor if found guilty. Yet, as the inquiry progresses, Deepak's future hangs in the balance, caught between the need for justice and the necessity of sustaining his family. The outcome of this situation will not only determine Deepak's destiny but also shed light on the broader issue of corruption within the administrative machinery.