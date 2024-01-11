en English
Business

GetVantage Unveils Second SaaS Accelerator Fund Targeting B2B SaaS Businesses

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:44 am EST
GetVantage Unveils Second SaaS Accelerator Fund Targeting B2B SaaS Businesses

GetVantage, the Mumbai-based alternative financing platform, has announced the launch of its second SaaS Accelerator Fund, named Fund II, aimed at empowering B2B SaaS businesses. This new fund, bolstered by a corpus of INR 250 Cr, emerges as a sequel to the successful execution of GetVantage’s inaugural fund, the INR 65 Cr SaaS Accelerator Fund I, launched in 2022.

GetVantage’s Resolve to Support Home-grown SaaS

As part of the company’s steadfast commitment to the growth of home-grown SaaS businesses, the funds will be disbursed over the next 12 to 18 months. This will be achieved through the collaboration of GetVantage’s NBFC, GetGrowth Capital, Varanium’s Debt Fund, and other associated NBFCs and alternative investment funds. Karun Arya, GetVantage’s chief growth officer, emphasized the platform’s dedication to offering recurring-revenue financing options that enable these businesses to scale without diluting equity, ownership, or control.

GetVantage: A Synopsis

Founded by Bhavik Vasa and Amit Srivastava in 2020, GetVantage stands as a cashflow-based financing platform that specializes in non-dilutive working capital solutions. The platform caters to a broad spectrum of sectors and boasts of an investment portfolio comprising over 750 companies. Following its successful strategic funding round where it raised $36 million, GetVantage is set to expand its product offerings and performance-based financing solutions.

The Market Competition & SaaS Investments

The revenue-based financing market for SaaS businesses is not devoid of competition. Platforms such as Velocity, Klub, and Recur Club also vie for a significant share of the market. Notably, Velocity recently unveiled a fund of INR 300 Cr to support B2B SaaS startups. The SaaS sector itself has seen a surge of investment activity in the early stages of 2024. Upekkha, a SaaS fund and accelerator, recently announced the first close of its larger $40 million fund at a substantial $15 million, further underscoring the burgeoning interest in this sector.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

