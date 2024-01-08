George Michell: Dissecting ‘Victory City’ and Preserving Deccan Heritage

George Michell, a renowned expert in South Asian architecture and co-founder of the Deccan Heritage Foundation, recently delivered a lecture in Bangalore, dissecting Salman Rushdie’s novel ‘Victory City.’ The book offers a whimsical recounting of the history of the Vijayanagara Empire, an influential Hindu dynasty in Indian history. Michell’s expert appraisal of the novel and its historical context is based on his exhaustive study and documentation of the architecture of the Vijayanagara Empire that spans over 30 years.

The Historical Corridors of Victory City

Vijayanagara, or ‘Victory City,’ finds a strong affirmation in historical accounts penned by foreign travelers. The city plan of Hampi, once the capital of the empire, was a key topic in Michell’s discussion at the Bangalore International Centre. Hampi, now recognized as a World Heritage Site, remains a vestige of architecture before 1565, having been abandoned after its destruction and never rebuilt.

Deccan Heritage Foundation: Preserving the Past, Building the Future

Michell’s exploration into the architectural marvels of the Deccan began in 1970 when he arrived in Badami to study temple structures for his PhD thesis. This marked the genesis of his deep-dive into various historical sites across India, resulting in several comprehensive studies and publications. The Deccan Heritage Foundation, which he co-founded, is dedicated to preserving lesser-known facets of Deccan heritage through architectural conservation projects, informative books, and collaborations with apps for guided tours of heritage monuments.

Restoring Glory, One Monument at a Time

The Foundation has successfully restored numerous sites and is currently engaged in projects such as the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion in Mysuru and continuing efforts in Hyderabad. The imminent launch of a new guidebook on Mysuru and Srirangapatna is a testament to the increasing interest in history and heritage among the younger generation. Michell believes that despite the challenges in heritage conservation, their work has made a meaningful impact on the recognition and appreciation of the Deccan’s historical importance.