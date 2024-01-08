en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

George Michell: Dissecting ‘Victory City’ and Preserving Deccan Heritage

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
George Michell: Dissecting ‘Victory City’ and Preserving Deccan Heritage

George Michell, a renowned expert in South Asian architecture and co-founder of the Deccan Heritage Foundation, recently delivered a lecture in Bangalore, dissecting Salman Rushdie’s novel ‘Victory City.’ The book offers a whimsical recounting of the history of the Vijayanagara Empire, an influential Hindu dynasty in Indian history. Michell’s expert appraisal of the novel and its historical context is based on his exhaustive study and documentation of the architecture of the Vijayanagara Empire that spans over 30 years.

The Historical Corridors of Victory City

Vijayanagara, or ‘Victory City,’ finds a strong affirmation in historical accounts penned by foreign travelers. The city plan of Hampi, once the capital of the empire, was a key topic in Michell’s discussion at the Bangalore International Centre. Hampi, now recognized as a World Heritage Site, remains a vestige of architecture before 1565, having been abandoned after its destruction and never rebuilt.

Deccan Heritage Foundation: Preserving the Past, Building the Future

Michell’s exploration into the architectural marvels of the Deccan began in 1970 when he arrived in Badami to study temple structures for his PhD thesis. This marked the genesis of his deep-dive into various historical sites across India, resulting in several comprehensive studies and publications. The Deccan Heritage Foundation, which he co-founded, is dedicated to preserving lesser-known facets of Deccan heritage through architectural conservation projects, informative books, and collaborations with apps for guided tours of heritage monuments.

Restoring Glory, One Monument at a Time

The Foundation has successfully restored numerous sites and is currently engaged in projects such as the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion in Mysuru and continuing efforts in Hyderabad. The imminent launch of a new guidebook on Mysuru and Srirangapatna is a testament to the increasing interest in history and heritage among the younger generation. Michell believes that despite the challenges in heritage conservation, their work has made a meaningful impact on the recognition and appreciation of the Deccan’s historical importance.

0
History India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
25 seconds ago
Stephen Lusty to Step Down as Chair of York Civic Trust
After more than four years of dedicated service, Stephen Lusty, the current chair of the York Civic Trust, has announced his decision to step down from his position in October. The Trust, an organization with deep roots dating back to 1946, has been instrumental in safeguarding York’s rich history and heritage while actively participating in
Stephen Lusty to Step Down as Chair of York Civic Trust
January 8: A Day of Historical Significance Through the Years
1 hour ago
January 8: A Day of Historical Significance Through the Years
Lily Gladstone Makes History at the Golden Globes
2 hours ago
Lily Gladstone Makes History at the Golden Globes
Moose Jaw: Celebrating 50 Years of Tradition and Community in Frisco
17 mins ago
Moose Jaw: Celebrating 50 Years of Tradition and Community in Frisco
The 1619 Project Triumphs at Creative Arts Emmys Amid Controversy
36 mins ago
The 1619 Project Triumphs at Creative Arts Emmys Amid Controversy
Library Unlocks the Past: Handwritten Text Recognition Introduced in Australia
51 mins ago
Library Unlocks the Past: Handwritten Text Recognition Introduced in Australia
Latest Headlines
World News
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
3 mins
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
3 mins
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
4 mins
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
5 mins
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
5 mins
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
Raj Thackeray Steps In to Resolve Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
5 mins
Raj Thackeray Steps In to Resolve Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
Swerve Strickland Aims to Break Records in 2024
6 mins
Swerve Strickland Aims to Break Records in 2024
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
6 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
argenx SE Unveils 2023 Financial Results and Sets Sights on 2024
7 mins
argenx SE Unveils 2023 Financial Results and Sets Sights on 2024
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
6 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
56 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app