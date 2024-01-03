Gensol Engineering Bags Significant Contract with Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd

Gensol Engineering Limited, a distinguished entity in the realm of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for solar power plants, has successfully secured a significant contract with Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (SEML). The contract, a colossal undertaking, involves the development of a 33 MW AC solar power project in Chhattisgarh, a region rich in mineral resources and home to a burgeoning industrial sector. The contract value stands at a whopping Rs 138,72,22,000, inclusive of taxes, and encompasses a comprehensive range of tasks. From design and engineering to procurement, construction, and commissioning of the solar facility, Gensol is set for a robust engagement over the next six months.

A Strategic Leap into Chhattisgarh’s Market

The acquisition of this project marks a significant milestone for Gensol Engineering Limited. It not only showcases the company’s capacity to manage large-scale energy projects but also represents a strategic entry point into Chhattisgarh’s industrial market. This region, known for its mineral abundance and rapidly expanding industrial sector, holds immense potential for the integration of renewable energy.

Driving a Sustainable Future

Ali Imran Naqvi, CEO (Head – BD & Projects) of Gensol Engineering Limited, expressed his enthusiasm about the contract. The opportunity to contribute to a sustainable future and the honor of having won SEML’s trust were highlighted by Naqvi. He emphasized that this project is not just a business venture, but a significant stride towards a greener, sustainable future for Chhattisgarh and the country at large.

Anticipating Growth and Expansion

Gensol’s strategic move into the Chhattisgarh market is expected to open up new avenues for growth in the region. The company’s shares have witnessed a surge of about 2% following the announcement of the contract, marking a nearly 77% increase since its listing in July last year. This upswing in Gensol’s fortunes signals a promising future, with the potential for further expansion and growth in India’s renewable energy sector.