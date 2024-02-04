Genrobotics Innovations Expands with New Plant in Palakkad

In a significant milestone for India's technological advancement, Kerala Industries Minister, P Rajeeve, has inaugurated the foundation stone for Genrobotics Innovations' new manufacturing and R&D plant. The event took place in Palakkad, Kerala, marking an important step forward for the company renowned for creating Bandicoot, the nation's pioneer robot explicitly designed for cleaning manholes.

Genrobotics: Revolutionizing Manual Scavenging

Genrobotics' advent has been pivotal in addressing the perilous practice of manual scavenging. With its presence extended across four countries and various Indian states and union territories, the company's innovative robotic solutions are contributing significantly to the eradication of this hazardous occupation, which is prohibited in India.

Expansion into KSIDC's Investment Zone

The new Genrobotics facility will find its home within the Investment Zone of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) at Kanjikode. The company already operates a robot-manufacturing unit at Kanjikode, having produced 356 robots to date. The addition of the new factory, which will be built on a 1.25-acre plot, is set to enhance the company's manufacturing capabilities.

Recognitions and Future Endeavours

Genrobotics' strides in providing humanitarian robotic solutions have not gone unnoticed. Recently, the company secured a place in The Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list, and it was also recognized as one of the top 200 companies with global business potential. The establishment of the new plant signifies Genrobotics' commitment to expanding its mission and continuing its transformative work in the sector.