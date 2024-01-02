en English
Genetic Study Traces Ancestry of South-west Indian Communities to North-west India

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
A groundbreaking genetic study has unveiled the ancestral roots of traditional warrior and feudal lord communities in South-west coast India. The study scrutinizes the lineage of Nairs, Thiyyas, and Ezhavas from Kerala, alongside Bunts and Hoysalas from Karnataka. Led by JC Bose Fellow Kumarasamy Thangaraj at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), the research brings to light their genetic affinity with North-west Indian populations.

Unraveling Ancestral Ties

The study analyzed DNA from 213 individuals from the aforementioned communities. The focus was on autosomal and mitochondrial DNA markers, which were compared with both ancient and contemporary Eurasian populations. The findings reveal that these South-west Indian groups share a significant portion of their ancestry with ancient migrants from North-west India, displaying enhanced Iranian ancestry akin to Kamboj and Gujjar populations.

Tracing the Migration Route

These findings support the theory that their migration followed the Godavari basin to Karnataka and Kerala during the late Bronze age or Iron age. There is speculation of female-mediated migration, suggested by the higher distribution of West Eurasian mitochondrial lineages. This is a testament to the fact that these communities are remnants of very early migrations.

Contributing to Genetic Diversity

The South-west coast of India is known for high genetic and cultural diversity, and this study indicates that these communities notably contribute to this diversity. The research, apart from Thangaraj, also involved Moinak Banerjee of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mohammed S. Mustak of Mangalore University, Mangalore. The study’s findings have been published in the journal ‘Genome Biology and Evolution’, further reinforcing the rich tapestry of Indian genetic heritage.

India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

