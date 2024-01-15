Generative AI and Technology Disruption Lead Business Change, Accenture Index Reveals

In an era of swift evolution and disruption, businesses continue to face a rapidly transforming landscape. A revealing new annual index from Accenture, titled 'Accenture’s Pulse of Change: 2024 Index', has shed light on the leading factors influencing this change. The index has evaluated six key aspects affecting businesses - Technology, Talent, Economic, Geopolitical, Climate, and Consumer and Social, ranking them based on critical business indicators like labor productivity and IT spending.

Technology Disruption Takes the Lead

According to the index findings for 2023, technology disruption, primarily driven by generative artificial intelligence (AI), has emerged as the foremost cause of business change. This marks a significant shift from the previous year when technology was ranked sixth. This surge highlights the intensifying impact of AI and technological advancements on the global business environment.

Human Capital and Skills Shortages

Meanwhile, Talent, encompassing facets such as skills shortages and employee engagement, secured the second spot in the index analysis but was placed fourth in the global survey involving 3,400 C-suite leaders. Despite the discrepancy in placement, a significant 42% of global C-suite leaders identified skills shortages as one of the top three challenges obstructing their organizations' capacity to adapt to change.

Rate of Change Accelerates

The index also catalogued a steep increase in the rate of change since 2019. Over the past four years, the rate has escalated by an astounding 183%, with a 33% uptick in the last year alone. In India, business leaders acknowledge the brisk pace of change as a growth opportunity, underscoring the need for continuous reinvention.

Indian Business Leaders Embrace Change

Sandeep Dutta, a prominent figure at Accenture India, emphasized the importance of cloud, data, and AI technologies, coupled with innovative work methods. The survey findings mirrored this sentiment, with 89% of Indian leaders bracing for a faster rate of change in 2024. A significant 76% perceived change as an opportunity, and 63% anticipated a rise in revenue growth. However, against this optimistic backdrop, 48% of Indian leaders confessed to feeling inadequately prepared for the changes anticipated in the 2024 business environment.