en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Gen Manoj Pande Identifies Pakistan-Based Terror Proxies in the Valley

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Gen Manoj Pande Identifies Pakistan-Based Terror Proxies in the Valley

At his annual press conference, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande raised the alarm regarding the presence of proxies of a Pakistan-based terror group operating in the valley. This statement underscores the reality of the ongoing security challenges the Indian Army faces, alongside its proactive steps to counter these threats.

Security Challenges and Countermeasures

General Pande’s address focused on the notable increase in terrorism in the region, the elimination of terrorists, and the thwarting of infiltration attempts. The General specifically highlighted the active role of India’s adversaries in aiding terrorists and terror-related activities in the Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Nine-Point Action Plan

Pande shared a comprehensive nine-point action plan aimed at improving the situation in Rajouri. The plan includes enhancing intelligence gathering, promoting better synergy with police and local security officials, reaching out to local populations, respecting human rights, and harnessing the use of technology.

Recent Terror Attacks and the Response

The Army Chief’s address also touched on specific terror attacks in the Poonch and Rajouri areas. One such attack was claimed by the People’s Anti-Fascist Front, a group linked to the Pak-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist outfit. The conference also covered the deaths of civilians detained for questioning, the subsequent investigation ordered by the Army, and the overall situation in J&K, including the ceasefire with Pakistan on the Line of Control.

Gen Pande’s statements reflect the persistent efforts of the Indian military to maintain security and stability in the region, despite the presence of external threats. However, the strategies for tackling terrorism and the role of international actors remain undisclosed.

0
India Military Terrorism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Samvada Scheme: A Novel Initiative to Demystify Juridical Proceedings for Students
In a novel initiative to demystify the legal system for the younger generation, the Samvada scheme was launched on January 10, 2024, in a district court hall in Manjeri. The scheme, championed by Principal District and Sessions Judge K. Sanilkumar, also the chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), aims to educate students about
Samvada Scheme: A Novel Initiative to Demystify Juridical Proceedings for Students
School Milk Contamination Leads to Hospitalization of 23 Students in Belagavi
1 hour ago
School Milk Contamination Leads to Hospitalization of 23 Students in Belagavi
Delhi Man Stabbed Over Momo Chutney: A Serious Turn of Events in a Trivial Dispute
1 hour ago
Delhi Man Stabbed Over Momo Chutney: A Serious Turn of Events in a Trivial Dispute
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
7 mins ago
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
21 mins ago
Shivam Dube's Brilliance Leads India to Convincing Victory Over Afghanistan in Chilly T20
2024 Study Uncovers Negative Biological Indian Ocean Dipole Event
58 mins ago
2024 Study Uncovers Negative Biological Indian Ocean Dipole Event
Latest Headlines
World News
Kane Brown Previews Deeply Personal Song Addressing Depression on Instagram
2 mins
Kane Brown Previews Deeply Personal Song Addressing Depression on Instagram
Edmundo Sosa Signs One-Year Contract with Philadelphia Phillies, Braces for Competitive Season
2 mins
Edmundo Sosa Signs One-Year Contract with Philadelphia Phillies, Braces for Competitive Season
Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club's 'Cards for a Cause'
4 mins
Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club's 'Cards for a Cause'
WWE Abruptly Cancels Faction Name Reveal, Sparks Speculation
4 mins
WWE Abruptly Cancels Faction Name Reveal, Sparks Speculation
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
6 mins
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
7 mins
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
7 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
7 mins
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
9 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app