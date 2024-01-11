Gen Manoj Pande Identifies Pakistan-Based Terror Proxies in the Valley

At his annual press conference, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande raised the alarm regarding the presence of proxies of a Pakistan-based terror group operating in the valley. This statement underscores the reality of the ongoing security challenges the Indian Army faces, alongside its proactive steps to counter these threats.

Security Challenges and Countermeasures

General Pande’s address focused on the notable increase in terrorism in the region, the elimination of terrorists, and the thwarting of infiltration attempts. The General specifically highlighted the active role of India’s adversaries in aiding terrorists and terror-related activities in the Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Nine-Point Action Plan

Pande shared a comprehensive nine-point action plan aimed at improving the situation in Rajouri. The plan includes enhancing intelligence gathering, promoting better synergy with police and local security officials, reaching out to local populations, respecting human rights, and harnessing the use of technology.

Recent Terror Attacks and the Response

The Army Chief’s address also touched on specific terror attacks in the Poonch and Rajouri areas. One such attack was claimed by the People’s Anti-Fascist Front, a group linked to the Pak-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist outfit. The conference also covered the deaths of civilians detained for questioning, the subsequent investigation ordered by the Army, and the overall situation in J&K, including the ceasefire with Pakistan on the Line of Control.

Gen Pande’s statements reflect the persistent efforts of the Indian military to maintain security and stability in the region, despite the presence of external threats. However, the strategies for tackling terrorism and the role of international actors remain undisclosed.