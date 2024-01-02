en English
Geetika Mehta Takes Helm as New Managing Director of Nivea India

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Geetika Mehta Takes Helm as New Managing Director of Nivea India

Renowned skincare brand Nivea India has announced the appointment of Geetika Mehta as their new managing director. Mehta, a seasoned professional in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, is known for her effective leadership in nurturing small businesses and managing large corporations across diverse markets.

Extensive Experience in FMCG

Mehta’s career in the FMCG sector spans impressive tenures at Hershey India and Hindustan Unilever. Her 18-year journey at Hindustan Unilever, coupled with her role as the managing director at Hershey India, underscores her proficiency in managing cross-functional teams and driving business growth. Her extensive experience and expertise will now be directed towards bolstering Nivea India’s presence in the competitive skincare market.

Nurturing Diverse Markets

Mehta has a proven track record of managing businesses across diverse regions, including South Asia, Thailand, Brazil, and South Africa. Her broad understanding of various consumer markets is expected to be a significant asset in tailoring Nivea India’s strategies to resonate with their target audience. This appointment echoes Nivea India’s commitment to providing high-quality skincare products and reiterating their care-driven brand proposition.

Driving Growth for Nivea India

As the new managing director, Mehta aims to drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and solidify Nivea’s position as the preferred skincare brand for millions of Indians. Her appointment comes at a time when Nivea India, currently a challenger brand in the country, holds a 32 percent market share in the cold cream category and has recently launched a new campaign featuring popular Indian figures Madhuri Dixit, Sania Mirza, and Shreya Ghoshal. Under Mehta’s strategic leadership, Nivea India’s growth and success in the skincare sector is anticipated to reach new heights.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

