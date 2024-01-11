Gauri Khan Joins iDAC as Brand Ambassador: Inviting Industry Leaders to Shape the Future

iDAC, the leading exhibition for changemakers in the Indian building industry, has announced Gauri Khan as its new Brand Ambassador. Gauri Khan, a renowned designer, author, producer, and entrepreneur, will represent iDAC and its commitment to fostering industry education through dialogue. As iDAC celebrates its 5th year, it remains dedicated to the Indian dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy, drawing inspiration from the Brand India movement.

An Alliance of Changemakers

The partnership between Gauri Khan and iDAC signifies a fusion of their unique approaches and dedication to being change-making leaders. Khan’s legacy as a designer, author, producer, and entrepreneur aligns with iDAC’s values, reinforcing her role as a changemaker in the industry. This association is expected to enhance iDAC’s community outreach and attract a larger audience.

Invitation to Industry Leaders

The announcement invites designers, architects, consultants, and industry leaders to join iDAC and contribute to shaping the future collectively. Nova Exhibitions & Conferences, the organizer of iDAC, aims to create a space for the brightest minds in the build industry to collaborate.

Upcoming iDAC Events

The upcoming iDAC events will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai from March 7-9, and at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad from December 12-14. This year’s gathering promises to connect over 22,000 industry professionals and expects to welcome more than 25,000 visitors.