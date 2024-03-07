Gauhati High Court Orders Haj Committee to Refund Excess Fare to Assam Pilgrims Within 90 Days

In a significant ruling, the Gauhati High Court has mandated the Haj Committee of India to address and resolve two complaints regarding the non-refund of excess flight fares to Haj pilgrims from Assam. These pilgrims had been charged for a chartered flight from Guwahati to Jeddah but were transported on a regular flight instead, leading to a collective overcharge estimated at Rs 40,96,30,000.

Background of the Case

The controversy began when 137 aggrieved pilgrims filed a writ petition after being asked to pay Rs 3,82,297 each for what was supposed to be a chartered flight experience. Despite the substantial amount collected, the pilgrims were made to board a normal passenger flight, sparking outrage and demands for a refund. FZ Mazumdar, the counsel for the petitioners, highlighted the discrepancy and the significant sum involved, advocating for a refund of Rs 65,000 to each pilgrim.

Court's Decision and Directives

Justice K Sema's order brought attention to the pilgrims' plight, emphasizing that the Haj Committee of India's decision to cancel the chartered flight without refunding the extra charges was unjust. The court's directive for the Haj Committee to process the refund claims strictly under section-42 of the Haj Committee Act, 2002, signifies a move towards accountability and fairness in handling the pilgrims' grievances. The unanimous decision to expedite the matter within 90 days underscores the urgency of providing relief to the affected individuals.

Implications for the Future

This ruling not only addresses the immediate concerns of the aggrieved pilgrims but also sets a precedent for how similar cases might be handled in the future. It stresses the importance of transparency and responsibility in managing funds collected for religious pilgrimages, ensuring that the rights and expectations of pilgrims are respected. As the Haj Committee of India prepares to comply with the court's order, this case may prompt a reevaluation of policies and practices to prevent such discrepancies from occurring again.