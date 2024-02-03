GATE 2024: Examination Schedule, Structure, and Key Dates Announced

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 is slated to inaugurate on February 3, 2024, under the directorship of the Indian Institute of Sciences (IIS), Bangalore. Scheduled across multiple days, the test will be conducted in two shifts on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. Each session, running from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, will last for three hours, thus ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of the candidates' competencies.
Test Structure and Marking Scheme
The Computer Based Test (CBT), to be conducted in English, will encompass 30 subjects, with questions bearing 1 or 2 marks. Notably, a unique marking scheme has been devised for the test. Negative marking will be applicable to Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) only. For a wrong answer to a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted, and a wrong answer to a 2-mark MCQ will lead to a deduction of 2/3 mark. In contrast, Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions will not have negative marking, and there will be no partial marking for MSQs.
Release of Answer Keys and Candidates' Responses
Further, the answer key for GATE 2024 will be made available on February 21, 2024, with the candidates' responses to be accessible on February 16, 2024. This transparency enables candidates to evaluate their performance before the official results are declared. If discrepancies are found, candidates can challenge the Answer Keys from February 22 to February 25, 2024.
Announcement of Results and Availability of Scorecards
The GATE 2024 results will be announced on March 16, and the scorecards will be available from March 23, 2024. The scorecard, a crucial document, can be downloaded by candidates from the official website. It is noteworthy that these scorecards will be valid for three years from the date of result announcement.
As the GATE 2024 exam unfolds, candidates are advised to adhere to the guidelines and instructions issued by the IIS, Bangalore. The examination hall will require candidates to produce their admit cards and a valid ID card. The branch-wise schedule and exam day instructions, including dress code, are also to be strictly followed.