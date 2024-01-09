en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Garden-Inspired Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport: An Architectural Ode to Bengaluru’s Horticultural Heritage

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
Garden-Inspired Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport: An Architectural Ode to Bengaluru’s Horticultural Heritage

In an era of steel and concrete, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 stands as an architectural ode to the city’s horticultural heritage. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the terminal is a fusion of nature and architecture, capable of handling 25 million passengers annually. The terminal’s design embodies the moniker of Bengaluru as the ‘Garden City of India,’ integrating with the local climate, culture, and horticultural history.

Embracing Bengaluru’s Horticultural Heritage

SOM’s approach to the terminal’s design creates a seamless indoor-outdoor experience. It is surrounded by an array of trees, plants, and flowers, with a bamboo-lattice ceiling and green walls that echo Bengaluru’s vibrant flora. The terminal’s design aims to evoke a garden-like atmosphere within the airport, allowing passengers to experience Bangalore’s historical identity even as they travel.

Innovative Architecture in Harmony with Nature

The architectural approach taken by SOM includes a lightweight modular roof structure for efficiency, long-span steel trusses, and reinforced-concrete moment frames. Beyond the structural elements, the terminal’s materials reflect local traditions and sustainability. Local granite and engineered bamboo, both integral elements of the local culture, have been used extensively throughout the terminal.

Sustainability at the Core

The Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport is not just a tribute to Bengaluru’s horticultural history; it’s also a testament to sustainable design. The terminal incorporates renewable energy sources, a strategy for rainwater reuse, and has achieved LEED Platinum precertification. The terminal’s greenery is not only a nod to the city’s horticultural identity but also a response to local climate conditions.

An Oasis in the Bustle of Travel

Perhaps the most striking feature of Terminal 2 is the ‘forest belt,’ a landscaped outdoor space designed to offer passengers a tranquil environment. This space serves as a quiet retreat where travelers can relax and unwind before embarking on their journeys. SOM’s design for Terminal 2 challenges conventional airport design norms, encouraging travelers to slow down, breathe, and appreciate the beauty of nature.

0
India Sustainability Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
India's Job Market Embraces Skills-First Hiring, Reflecting Global Employment Trends
India is witnessing a significant transition in its job market, as the hiring landscape shifts towards a skills-first approach, emphasizing practical abilities over academic qualifications. This transformation, mirroring global employment trends, places considerable value on specific skills necessary for success in the fiercely competitive modern job market. It’s an inclusive approach that ensures a fairer
India's Job Market Embraces Skills-First Hiring, Reflecting Global Employment Trends
Odisha Government Considers Salary Hike for Community Health and Service Workers
6 mins ago
Odisha Government Considers Salary Hike for Community Health and Service Workers
Noida Real Estate Promoter Arrested Over Rs 40 Crore Dues, Hospitalized
10 mins ago
Noida Real Estate Promoter Arrested Over Rs 40 Crore Dues, Hospitalized
Court Notice to Tamil Nadu Government: PIL Seeks Increased Aid for Flood Victims
4 mins ago
Court Notice to Tamil Nadu Government: PIL Seeks Increased Aid for Flood Victims
Delhi's Rural Development Board Rebrands as Gram Vikas Board: A Renewed Focus on Village Development
5 mins ago
Delhi's Rural Development Board Rebrands as Gram Vikas Board: A Renewed Focus on Village Development
Infibeam Avenues Announces Rs 2,000 Crore Investment for AI Hub in Gujarat
6 mins ago
Infibeam Avenues Announces Rs 2,000 Crore Investment for AI Hub in Gujarat
Latest Headlines
World News
Pedro Pascal's Unwavering Resilience: Injury to Recovery Amidst Career Heights
34 seconds
Pedro Pascal's Unwavering Resilience: Injury to Recovery Amidst Career Heights
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Enriches Board with Appointment of Patricia S. Andrews
1 min
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Enriches Board with Appointment of Patricia S. Andrews
Mike Miller: From Star Player to Special Teams Coordinator
3 mins
Mike Miller: From Star Player to Special Teams Coordinator
Governor Jeff Landry Signals Major Policy Shifts in Louisiana in Inauguration Speech
4 mins
Governor Jeff Landry Signals Major Policy Shifts in Louisiana in Inauguration Speech
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children's Hospital
4 mins
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children's Hospital
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Unseen Role of Natural Killer Cells in Immune Memory
5 mins
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Unseen Role of Natural Killer Cells in Immune Memory
The Emerging Importance of Nurse Practitioners in Healthcare
5 mins
The Emerging Importance of Nurse Practitioners in Healthcare
Putin Orders Nationalization of Defense Plant Amid Heating Failure
5 mins
Putin Orders Nationalization of Defense Plant Amid Heating Failure
Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders Discuss Challenges and Future with Islamabad's Health Officer
6 mins
Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders Discuss Challenges and Future with Islamabad's Health Officer
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
47 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app