Garden-Inspired Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport: An Architectural Ode to Bengaluru’s Horticultural Heritage

In an era of steel and concrete, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 stands as an architectural ode to the city’s horticultural heritage. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the terminal is a fusion of nature and architecture, capable of handling 25 million passengers annually. The terminal’s design embodies the moniker of Bengaluru as the ‘Garden City of India,’ integrating with the local climate, culture, and horticultural history.

Embracing Bengaluru’s Horticultural Heritage

SOM’s approach to the terminal’s design creates a seamless indoor-outdoor experience. It is surrounded by an array of trees, plants, and flowers, with a bamboo-lattice ceiling and green walls that echo Bengaluru’s vibrant flora. The terminal’s design aims to evoke a garden-like atmosphere within the airport, allowing passengers to experience Bangalore’s historical identity even as they travel.

Innovative Architecture in Harmony with Nature

The architectural approach taken by SOM includes a lightweight modular roof structure for efficiency, long-span steel trusses, and reinforced-concrete moment frames. Beyond the structural elements, the terminal’s materials reflect local traditions and sustainability. Local granite and engineered bamboo, both integral elements of the local culture, have been used extensively throughout the terminal.

Sustainability at the Core

The Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport is not just a tribute to Bengaluru’s horticultural history; it’s also a testament to sustainable design. The terminal incorporates renewable energy sources, a strategy for rainwater reuse, and has achieved LEED Platinum precertification. The terminal’s greenery is not only a nod to the city’s horticultural identity but also a response to local climate conditions.

An Oasis in the Bustle of Travel

Perhaps the most striking feature of Terminal 2 is the ‘forest belt,’ a landscaped outdoor space designed to offer passengers a tranquil environment. This space serves as a quiet retreat where travelers can relax and unwind before embarking on their journeys. SOM’s design for Terminal 2 challenges conventional airport design norms, encouraging travelers to slow down, breathe, and appreciate the beauty of nature.