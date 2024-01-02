en English
Garbage Accumulation in Faridabad: A Challenge for Residents

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
In the bustling city of Faridabad, Haryana, a significant issue has emerged that is challenging the daily lives of its residents – the accumulation of garbage on roads. This situation, which not only occupies half the road but also triggers traffic congestion, is becoming especially difficult to manage on days when the local market is set up.

Impact on Residents

Residents are forced to endure up to 30-minutes of wait time for traffic to clear and, in certain instances, have to maneuver their bikes through piles of rubbish. The absence of sufficient garbage bins, provided by the Municipal Corporation Of Faridabad (MCF), has been highlighted as a significant factor contributing to this problem.

A Local Perspective

Mr. Gandhi, a local resident and advocate, has identified the behavior of local people as another root cause of this persisting issue. Despite appeals to locals to halt the practice of dumping trash on the streets, such pleas often fall on deaf ears, further exacerbating the situation.

Official Response and Future Plans

The Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, recently announced contracts worth Rs 126 crore for processing 15 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at Bandhwari in Gurugram. The urgency to improve waste management was underscored by his directive to officials to sanction penalties for agencies failing to manage waste at the site and for delays. He also reviewed the development of waste sites and urged the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad to expedite development at Mujheri and commence operations at the Partapgarh site.

The Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, has invited tenders worth over Rs 20 crore for the collection, processing, and disposal of the city’s waste. Both civic bodies are now tasked with adhering to the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had banned the dumping or disposal of untreated waste at Bandhwari due to overfilling and acute polluting conditions. The tenders are set to be opened on January 14, and the civic authorities are expected to present their waste disposal strategy before the NGT on January 9.

Residents of Faridabad are hopeful that these measures, along with a change in local behavior, will help address the issue of garbage accumulation and contribute to keeping the area clean.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

