India

Ganga Sagar Mela Faces Threat from Rising Sea Levels and Erosion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
Ganga Sagar Mela Faces Threat from Rising Sea Levels and Erosion

The Ganga Sagar Mela, West Bengal’s annual religious congregation on Sagar Island, is grappling with rising sea levels and beach erosion. Traditionally, the beach in front of the Kapil Muni Temple is used for holy dips during the festival. However, this year, the beach, now covered in mud and eroding, has compelled authorities to redirect pilgrims to other ghats.

Government’s Measures and Challenges

West Bengal government officials, including Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmick and Minister Arup Biswas, have acknowledged the formidable task of combating natural forces such as erosion. The government has attempted to counter the issue by installing tetrapods to dissipate wave energy. However, the effectiveness of this measure will only be discernible after the monsoon season.

A Bid for National Recognition

The erosion is especially concerning as the state government, under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is lobbying for the Ganga Sagar Mela to be recognized as a ‘National Fair’ by the central government. The request was formalized in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the event’s distinctiveness and spiritual significance.

The Environmental Impact

The environmental degradation of Sagar Island is attributed to both natural processes and human interventions, including violations of the coastal regulation zone and the removal of natural barriers that earlier protected the area. Experts like Professor Tuhin Ghosh from Jadavpur University have underscored the long-term impact of these changes, including the engulfment of earlier temples by the sea and shifting landmass in the region.

Meanwhile, Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, during his press conference at the Ganga Sagar Mela, expressed his stance against political interference in religious and spiritual areas. He also indicated his non-participation in the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Temple in Ayodhya due to certain rules and restrictions per scriptures.

India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

