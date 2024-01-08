Gandhinagar Illuminates in Anticipation of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat, has been transformed into a luminescent spectacle, radiating with hues of vibrant lighting ahead of the highly anticipated Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. The city’s transformation symbolizes the state’s readiness and enthusiasm to host the event from January 10th to 12th, a summit of immense significance aimed at fostering investment and development in Gujarat.

City Transformed into a Spectrum of Lights

Key locations across Gandhinagar, including Mahatma Mandir, Dandi Kutir, and the GIFT City, have been adorned with ‘moonlight’ lights, turning the city into a canvas of color. These illuminations are not limited to the event venues, hotels, and government buildings across the city, also contributing to the enchanting visual experience for both locals and visitors alike.

Ensuring Smooth Operations and Public Convenience

In the lead-up to the summit, special arrangements have been put into place to ensure smooth operations and public convenience. This includes a revised start time for government offices. The state’s Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, has been personally reviewing these preparations, underscoring the importance of the summit and the commitment to creating a seamless experience for all attendees.

Symbolizing Gujarat’s Commitment to Growth

The vibrant lighting in Gandhinagar is an emblem of Gujarat’s commitment to foster a business-friendly environment. By serving as a platform for government and business leaders worldwide to explore collaborative opportunities, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has consistently proven to be a catalyst for economic growth. It has played a pivotal role in positioning Gujarat as a key investment destination in India, and this year’s summit is poised to continue this legacy.