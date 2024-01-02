en English
Education

Gandhi Memorial Camp College Partners with Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning to Launch Online Courses

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
In an ambitious move aimed at bridging the gap between traditional classroom learning and online education, the Gandhi Memorial Camp College, affiliated with the Hindu Education Society Kashmir (HESK), has announced a strategic partnership with the Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning Pune. This novel initiative was unveiled at a press conference presided over by Prof B L Zutshi, the President of HESK.

Expanding Horizons through Online Education

The new suite of online courses is a testament to the college’s commitment towards making education more accessible and convenient for students. The digital academic offerings include a diverse range of programs such as Post Graduation in Management Programs, Faculty of Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Certificate Courses, and a Corporate Graduate Diploma in Business Administration specialization.

On-Campus Offerings and Accreditation

In addition to the newly introduced online courses, Gandhi Memorial Camp College continues to offer a variety of on-campus undergraduate and graduate programs. These include B.Ed, BCom (Hons), BA in Journalism and Mass Communication, and BSc in IT, all of which are accredited by Kashmir University.

A Glimpse into the Future of Education

With this initiative, the college not only opens up new avenues for students to gain knowledge and professional skills from the comfort of their homes but also sets a benchmark for other institutions to follow. It’s a significant development that echoes the promise of a dynamic, global environment where students are empowered to succeed.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

