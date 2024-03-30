Galaxy A35 5G Review: Premium Design Meets Solid Performance in Samsung's Latest

Galaxy A35 5G marks a significant shift in Samsung's approach to its mid-range line-up, aiming to offer a more premium design and solid performance at an accessible price point. After extensive testing, the device stands out for its design overhaul, impressive display, and camera enhancements, making it a strong contender in the budget segment.

Design and Display: A Leap Towards Premium

Right from the first glance, the Galaxy A35 5G distinguishes itself from its predecessors with a glass back, offering a high-end feel uncommon in this price range. Its 209-gram heft gives it a substantial feel, while the cleverly textured plastic frame mimics metal, adding to its premium appearance. Despite some design choices like thick bezels and sharp corners, the device's overall look, especially in the Awesome Lilac colorway, appeals to those seeking style on a budget. The 6.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display is a standout feature, delivering vibrant colors and deep blacks that enhance the content viewing experience.

Camera and Performance: Upgrades That Matter

The Galaxy A35's camera system sees a significant improvement with a new 50MP main sensor that captures detailed and dynamic images. While the lack of 4K video recording and a dedicated telephoto lens might deter some, the device's overall camera performance, including its ultrawide and macro lenses, competes well in its class. Performance-wise, the Exynos 1380 chip provides a noticeable boost over its predecessor, though occasional UI stutters are present. Samsung's commitment to four years of software updates and the latest One UI 6.1 skin add value to the user experience, signaling a long-term investment in the device's usability.

Battery Life and Extras: Beyond Expectations

The 5000mAh battery reliably powers through a day's use, with 25W wired charging offering a quick top-up. The stereo speaker setup is another pleasant surprise, delivering rich sound for an immersive media experience. However, the device's haptics fall short, lacking the precision found in higher-end models. Despite these minor drawbacks, the Galaxy A35 5G presents a well-rounded package, offering an entry point into Samsung's ecosystem without the premium price tag of its flagship counterparts.

Yet, as the budget smartphone market grows increasingly competitive, the Galaxy A35 5G faces stiff competition from brands like Poco and Redmi, known for their value-packed offerings. Consumers are advised to weigh their options, considering camera performance, software support, and overall user experience when making their decision. The Galaxy A35 5G stands as a testament to Samsung's efforts to blend premium design and features with affordability, making it a noteworthy option for budget-conscious buyers seeking a taste of the Samsung experience.