Gail Records Staggering 703% Rise in Q3 Profit: A Deep Dive

Gail, India's leading state-run gas distributor, witnessed a remarkable 703% surge in its consolidated net profit for Q3 of FY24, soaring to Rs 3,193.34 crore from Rs 397.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. This significant growth comes on the heels of a disruptive period last year, resulting from Russian energy supply issues and high global gas prices. Despite the impressive profit climb, Gail registered a 3.26% dip in consolidated revenue from operations, sliding to Rs 34,767.84 crore in Q3FY24 from Rs 35,939.96 crore in Q3FY23.

Factors Driving Gail's Profit Surge

The dramatic increase in Gail's profit can be attributed to several factors, most notably higher gas trading margins, increased transmission volumes, and raised transmission tariffs. Gail's cumulative net profit for the nine months leading up to Q3 rose to Rs 7,428.5 crore, showing a significant upturn from Rs 4,953.1 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company saw an increase in natural gas transportation, with a volume of 121.54 million MMSCMD in Q3, and a jump in gas marketing volumes to 98.14 MMSCMD. Additionally, Gail's liquid hydrocarbon and polymer sales also experienced growth.

Performance Across Business Verticals

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, the Chairman & Managing Director of Gail, underscored the improved physical performance across business verticals and the profitability of the petrochemical segment due to efficiency and better utilization. The company has made a substantial investment of Rs 6,583 crore in capital expenditure in the first nine months of FY24.

Interim Dividend for FY23-24

The interim dividend approved by Gail's board for FY23-24 is 55%, amounting to Rs 5.50 per equity share. The company's strong financial standing enabled it to declare this dividend, reflecting confidence in its continued growth prospects.