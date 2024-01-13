G. Santhiram, Principal Chief Engineer, Inspects Southern Railway’s Signal and Telecommunication Workshop

The Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer of Southern Railway, G. Santhiram, embarked on an inspection of the Signal and Telecommunication workshop at Podanur. His visit, on Friday, aimed to assess the enhancements made to the workshop, ensuring optimal functioning and advancements in the rail telecommunications sector.

Unveiling New Technological Advancements

During his tour, Santhiram inaugurated the newly-designed operating panel for the Electrically Operated Lifting Barrier Gate. The launch marked a significant milestone in the ongoing evolution of railway signal and telecommunication technology. Moreover, he celebrated the release of the 500th Electrically Operated Lifting Barrier Gate, a testament to the consistent productivity of the workshop.

Adding to the achievements, the release of the 400th Tokenless Block Instrument featuring a Universal Fail Safe Instrument was also marked. This device symbolizes a crucial step towards enhanced safety measures within the railway system, eliminating the need for physical tokens and ensuring fail-safe operations.

Observing Improvements and Innovations

Santhiram’s inspection also encompassed an evaluation of various improvements. These include an enhanced LED light for GRS apparatus cases, aiming to improve visibility and operational efficiency. A Voice Recorder Alarm for use with Panel or Block Instruments was also on the inspection docket, reflecting the workshop’s commitment to safety and transparency in operations.

Additionally, the inspection acknowledged the introduction of a Modified Tools Bag tailored for Point Machine operations and a newly designed Tool Bag for Signal Technicians. These innovations underline the workshop’s dedication to not only improving technology but also enhancing the working conditions of its technicians.

Participation in Traditional Festivities

Beyond assessing technological advancements, Santhiram also participated in the Pongal festivities held at the workshop. The celebrations included traditional sports like Silambattam and Uriyadi, bullock cart rides, and cultural programs, highlighting the workshop’s commitment to preserving and promoting local traditions and fostering a sense of community amongst its workers.