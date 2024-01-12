Funding Cutoff for Muslim Schools in Uttar Pradesh Threatens Jobs of 21,000 Teachers

In a significant shift that threatens the livelihoods of approximately 21,000 teachers, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government in India has ceased payments to educators in Muslim religious schools, known as madrasas. This move, which comes ahead of the national elections scheduled for May, is under the administration of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is widely recognized for its Hindu nationalist ideology.

The Impact on Madrasa Education

The affected teachers, who imparted lessons in a range of subjects including mathematics and science, now confront the possibility of unemployment. The decision to halt these payments, part of the Scheme for Providing Quality Education in Madrasas, signals a potential setback for educational progression among Muslim students. The federal government had earlier terminated funding for this program in March 2022, according to a document from India’s Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Appeal to Reinstate the Scheme

Madrasa Education Council Chairman, Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, has appealed to Prime Minister Modi to reinstate the Scheme for Providing Quality Education in Madrasas. The scheme, launched in 1993 under the Madrasa Modernization Scheme, aimed to broaden the education provided in madrasas by encompassing subjects beyond Islamic studies. It has been particularly beneficial to minority Muslims, especially those hailing from impoverished backgrounds.

Accusations Against BJP

This funding cessation and the resultant salary cuts mirror the broader allegations levied by rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch. These groups accuse the BJP of enabling nationalist factions to persecute religious minorities, particularly Muslims. The BJP, however, refutes these claims. Since the party’s rise to power in 2014, there have been several instances of violence and discrimination against Muslims, perceived as part of the BJP’s strategy to appeal to the Hindu majority.

As the national elections approach, Prime Minister Modi is striving to secure a third consecutive term in office by implementing policies that resonate with Hindu voters. The discontinuation of madrasa funding in UP, however, continues to spark controversy and protest among those affected, as the future of these teachers and the students they serve hangs in balance.