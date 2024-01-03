en English
Fuel Supply Disruption in Rajasthan: A Crisis Unfolds due to Transporters’ Strike

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:34 pm EST
In a significant disruption that has sent ripples across Rajasthan, India, a crisis has unfolded as 20% of the petrol pumps across the state ran out of fuel, engendering panic among consumers. The fuel shortage arose as oil tanker transporters joined a strike, inadvertently affecting the supply chain from Jodhpur to Jaisalmer. Consequently, tourists in the region found themselves grappling with the unexpected challenge of fuel scarcity. This situation has precipitated in the wake of the truckers’ protest against a new stringent regulation related to hit-and-run cases.

Unraveling the Fuel Crisis

As reported by Rajendra Singh Bhati, the president of the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association, by Tuesday afternoon, the fuel supply was depleted in a fifth of the state’s petrol pumps. With around 2,000 petrol pumps running dry, the shortages were primarily concentrated in the northwestern states of Rajasthan and Punjab, the western state of Maharashtra, and the central state of Madhya Pradesh. The catalyst for this crisis was the nationwide strike by transport associations and drivers in protest of the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Cascading Disruption

The strike has not only disrupted the fuel supplies but has also led to long queues at petrol pumps in various cities and significant traffic jams on major highway routes in Rajasthan. Consequently, the operation of roadways buses in the region was severely affected. The protests also posed challenges for roadway buses, truck operators, and private bus operators, and hindered the transportation of petroleum products in several states. These disruptions underscore the critical dependency on a well-oiled supply chain for essential commodities such as petrol and diesel.

A Ray of Hope

In the midst of this chaos, some relief arrived by Tuesday evening when a limited supply was received and allocated to the most urgently in need petrol pumps. The situation has prompted review meetings by the chief minister, with hopes pinned on reaching a compromise to alleviate the fuel supply crisis. This crisis, in turn, has served as a stark reminder of the ripple effects that can occur when the supply chain of essential commodities is interrupted.

India Transportation
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

