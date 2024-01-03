en English
Fuel Scarcity in Ludhiana Spurs Chaos at Petrol Pumps

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:48 pm EST
Fuel Scarcity in Ludhiana Spurs Chaos at Petrol Pumps

As fuel scarcity grips Ludhiana, Punjab due to an ongoing transporters’ strike, the city’s petrol pumps have been plunged into chaos. By the afternoon, most stations had run dry and shut down, leaving a handful to cater to the city’s fuel needs. The resulting long queues and overcrowding have created disorderly conditions, compelling local law enforcement to step in.

Police Intervene Amid Chaos

In response to the chaotic scenes, Rupinder Kaur Sra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I), along with other officials made rounds of several filling stations to assess the situation. Station House Officers (SHOs) were instructed to allocate police personnel to the most affected petrol stations to manage the inflow of motorists and maintain order. The police presence not only aided in crowd control but also alleviated traffic congestion in the densely populated areas of Zone I.

(Read Also: Ludhiana Fuel Frenzy: Transporters’ Strike Triggers Panic Buying)

Strike Impacts Fuel Supply

The fuel shortage stems from a strike by transporters protesting against the new hit-and-run law. The strike, which began on December 31, has severely impacted fuel supply across the country. In Punjab alone, 70% of petrol pumps have run dry. The daily consumption of petrol in the state is approximately 4,100 KL, and diesel is about 10,000 KL. As a result of the strike, not only has the fuel supply been hampered, but the prices of vegetables, fruits, and other goods have also risen. The dispatch of goods in various industries has been affected, and there have been interruptions in online food orders.

(Read Also: Man Arrested in Ludhiana for Selling Banned Plastic Kite String)

Measures Taken by Petrol Station Owners

As the queues lengthened and the disorder grew, owners of some petrol stations took matters into their own hands. They controlled access to their stations by using ropes to cordon off areas and stationing workers to prevent motorists from entering. Such measures, combined with the police presence, effectively managed the situation and prevented it from spiraling out of control. As the strike continues, residents of Ludhiana and many other cities across India are bracing for further disruptions.

India Law Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

