en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fuel Price Fluctuations in Odisha: Bhubaneswar Sees Drop, Cuttack Steady

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Fuel Price Fluctuations in Odisha: Bhubaneswar Sees Drop, Cuttack Steady

In a significant turn of events, petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have witnessed a slight decrease in the last 24 hours. The petrol now stands at Rs 103.11 per liter, while diesel is at Rs 94.68 per liter as of January 3, 2024. However, fuel prices in Cuttack, a neighboring city, have remained unchanged during the same period, with petrol and diesel pegged at Rs 103.54 per liter and Rs 95.10 per liter respectively.

Steady Prices in Cuttack

Unlike Bhubaneswar, Cuttack has seen a steady trend in fuel rates. The petrol and diesel prices have not seen any change, maintaining the status quo. This stands in contrast to the marginal drop in Bhubaneswar, hinting at the volatile nature of fuel prices in different regions of the same state.

Fluctuating Fuel Prices Across India

While there’s a slight drop in Bhubaneswar and steady rates in Cuttack, petrol and diesel prices have exhibited a fluctuation across other major cities in India. This captures the larger picture of fuel price dynamics at a pan-India level, reflecting the complex interplay of global oil prices, domestic taxation policies, and other economic factors.

Odisha’s Monthly Fuel Price Trends

The petrol prices in Odisha have remained unchanged since yesterday, January 2, 2024, at an average price of Rs 104.79 per liter. The report also provides details about the highest and lowest recorded rates for petrol in January 2024. These rates offer a snapshot of the price volatility, providing insights into the ups and downs in the fuel market over the past few months.

0
Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Stock Performance: An In-Depth Analysis

By Rafia Tasleem

Advent International in Possible Acquisition Talks with Fisher Investments

By BNN Correspondents

DCB Bank Stock Rallies by 30%: A Turnaround in Sight?

By Muthana Al-Najjar

In-depth Analysis of Maruti Suzuki India's Stock Performance

By Dil Bar Irshad

Grasim Industries: An In-Depth Look at a Market Heavyweight ...
@Business · 50 seconds
Grasim Industries: An In-Depth Look at a Market Heavyweight ...
heart comment 0
Future Minerals Forum Set for Record-Breaking Attendance at Ministerial Roundtable

By Israel Ojoko

Future Minerals Forum Set for Record-Breaking Attendance at Ministerial Roundtable
WELOV Registers ‘BoostMist’ Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology
Maybank IB Forecasts Improved Earnings for Malaysian Planters in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Maybank IB Forecasts Improved Earnings for Malaysian Planters in 2024
Mario’s Meat Market: 51 Years of Serving Quality Meats and Strong Community Bonds

By Geeta Pillai

Mario's Meat Market: 51 Years of Serving Quality Meats and Strong Community Bonds
Latest Headlines
World News
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
28 seconds
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
30 seconds
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
34 seconds
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
35 seconds
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
35 seconds
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
39 seconds
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team
40 seconds
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
45 seconds
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement
57 seconds
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app