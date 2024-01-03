Fuel Price Fluctuations in Odisha: Bhubaneswar Sees Drop, Cuttack Steady

In a significant turn of events, petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have witnessed a slight decrease in the last 24 hours. The petrol now stands at Rs 103.11 per liter, while diesel is at Rs 94.68 per liter as of January 3, 2024. However, fuel prices in Cuttack, a neighboring city, have remained unchanged during the same period, with petrol and diesel pegged at Rs 103.54 per liter and Rs 95.10 per liter respectively.

Steady Prices in Cuttack

Unlike Bhubaneswar, Cuttack has seen a steady trend in fuel rates. The petrol and diesel prices have not seen any change, maintaining the status quo. This stands in contrast to the marginal drop in Bhubaneswar, hinting at the volatile nature of fuel prices in different regions of the same state.

Fluctuating Fuel Prices Across India

While there’s a slight drop in Bhubaneswar and steady rates in Cuttack, petrol and diesel prices have exhibited a fluctuation across other major cities in India. This captures the larger picture of fuel price dynamics at a pan-India level, reflecting the complex interplay of global oil prices, domestic taxation policies, and other economic factors.

Odisha’s Monthly Fuel Price Trends

The petrol prices in Odisha have remained unchanged since yesterday, January 2, 2024, at an average price of Rs 104.79 per liter. The report also provides details about the highest and lowest recorded rates for petrol in January 2024. These rates offer a snapshot of the price volatility, providing insights into the ups and downs in the fuel market over the past few months.