Business

Fuel Crisis Spurs Innovation: Zomato Delivery on Horseback Amid Nationwide Truckers’ Strike

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Fuel Crisis Spurs Innovation: Zomato Delivery on Horseback Amid Nationwide Truckers' Strike

Hyderabad, a city known for its rich history and technology-driven future, recently witnessed an unexpected solution to a nationwide fuel crisis. A Zomato delivery worker, undeterred by the fuel shortages resulting from a nationwide truckers’ strike, took to delivering orders on horseback. Amidst the long queues at petrol pumps and the shutdown of many others, this delivery worker was spotted riding a black horse in Chanchalguda, near Old City, ensuring that the city’s love for food remained uninterrupted.

A Nationwide Crisis

The nationwide truckers’ strike, a powerful protest against the new hit-and-run law included in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, has led to a significant fuel shortage across the country. This comprehensive criminal code is intended to replace the outdated British-era laws, but certain provisions have sparked contention among the country’s truck drivers. The new law imposes strict penalties for negligent driving and hit-and-run accidents, leading to protests against what the drivers deem as draconian measures.

The strike has not only caused long queues at petrol pumps but has also instigated panic buying, disrupting local transportation, and raising concerns about fuel shortages in various parts of the country. The repercussions of the strike have been felt across industries, with operations and dispatches being held up and factories turning to cost-cutting measures due to fuel shortages.

Impact on the Fuel Supply

The strike has led to petrol pumps, particularly in hill stations and remote areas, running out of auto fuels. The protest is affecting supplies in smaller towns and hinterlands, and oil tankers are stranded in many places. Major cities like Mumbai and New Delhi are still holding onto their stocks of petrol and diesel, but supplies are dwindling. There is a growing concern about the situation worsening in states like Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh.

Around 2,000 petrol pumps in western and northern India have run out of fuel stocks as the strike entered its second day. If the three-day strike is extended or morphs into a pan-India movement, essential supplies of vegetables, fruits, and milk may also get affected. The All India Motor Transport Association has not given a nationwide strike call yet, but its representatives will be meeting home ministry officials to raise their concerns.

Protests & Consequences

The new law provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and/or a fine of Rs 7 lakh for serious road accidents due to negligent driving, where drivers run away without informing the police. This has led to discontent among truckers and blockades of roads and highways across states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

The Chandigarh administration imposed restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel as the strike entered the second day. Two-wheelers in Chandigarh can now buy only 2 litres of fuel, while four-wheelers are limited to 5 litres. The strike has affected fuel supply in Punjab, with nearly 4,000 petrol pumps in the state facing fuel shortages. There are concerns about potential disruptions in the supply of essential goods, including LPG and other supplies, if the strike continues.

While the truckers’ strike continues to impact the country, the sight of a Zomato delivery worker on horseback is a stark reminder of the resilience and innovation of the Indian workforce. Amidst a crisis, the worker turned to an ancient mode of transport to continue his services, ensuring that the people of Hyderabad could still enjoy their favorite meals.

Business India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

