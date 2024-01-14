From Scrap-yards to Recycling Success: Tariq Ahmed Ganai’s Inspiring Journey

From the heart of Garihama village in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, emerges an inspiring tale of resilience and entrepreneurial prowess—Tariq Ahmed Ganai’s journey from childhood poverty to the helm of a thriving waste recycling business. Born into a humble family, Tariq’s world took a somber turn when his father’s untimely demise forced him to drop out of school and shoulder the burden of his family’s welfare.

Learning the Ropes in Delhi’s Scrap-yards

Seeking a livelihood, Tariq set sail for Delhi, where he began working in scrap-yards amidst challenging conditions. However, his time in the capital proved to be more than just a means of survival—it became a crucible of learning, where he gleaned insights into the intricate dynamics of the plastic recycling trade.

Returning to Roots: Establishing a Recycling Unit

Fueled by his newly acquired knowledge and the desire to make a positive impact in his hometown, Tariq returned to Kulgam. In 2014, with the aid of a loan from Jammu and Kashmir Bank, he set up his own recycling unit—an enterprise that would address environmental concerns while simultaneously creating jobs.

Overcoming Challenges and Scaling Up

His path, however, was riddled with obstacles like local agitations, the COVID-19 pandemic, and financial setbacks. Unfazed, Tariq persevered, gradually expanding his business to include 50 auto-rickshaws and other vehicles for waste collection, and providing employment to nearly 60 individuals, including graduates.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed. The Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir spotlighted Tariq’s journey as a beacon of inspiration for the youth. As he continues to explore avenues for further expansion, Tariq urges the government to support waste recycling initiatives through soft loans and subsidies.