From Scones to Samosas: Indian Children's Books Embrace Cultural Culinary Tales

Indian children's literature is undergoing a delicious transformation, shifting from the colonial-era staples of scones and gingerbread men to vibrant tales of dosas, jalebis, and biryanis. This evolution marks a significant move towards embracing and celebrating the rich tapestry of Indian culture, food, and identity in English children's books.

Embracing Cultural Foods

Over the past two decades, independent children's book publishers in India have been moving away from the colonial and post-colonial era's Eurocentric iconography. Instead, they are crafting stories that resonate with Indian children's lived experiences, including the foods that are part of their everyday lives. Sayoni Basu, co-founder of Duckbill publishers and a consulting editor at Penguin Random House, notes this shift towards including local Indian foods in children's stories as part of a broader change towards more culturally relevant content.

Connecting with Roots

The inclusion of Indian culinary delights in children's books serves more than just the purpose of representation. It acts as a bridge for children, especially those living outside India, to connect with their heritage. Authors and publishers recognize the importance of children seeing their culture reflected in the stories they read. This reflection not only fosters a sense of pride and identity but also helps in the development of a more inclusive perspective from a young age. Books like J is for Jalebi by Chitwan Mittal and The Runaway Dosa by Suma Subramaniam are examples of how food is used as a medium to introduce children to the alphabet and folk tales in a culturally specific context.

Reflecting Diversity and Building Identity

While there has been significant progress, there is still a need for children's literature in India to reflect a wider range of cultural and culinary diversity. Stories that showcase the cuisines of minority communities are still rare, and there is a growing demand for more inclusive narratives. Food, being an essential and tangible element of culture, offers a unique opportunity to explore themes of identity, memory, and belonging. By incorporating diverse food narratives, children's books can play a crucial role in helping young readers understand and appreciate the multicultural world they are a part of.

As Indian children's literature continues to evolve, the focus on food is not just about adding flavor to the stories. It is about enriching young minds with the diversity and complexity of Indian culture and identity. Through these tales, children learn that food is never just food; it is a story of love, loss, memory, and history - a story of who they are and where they come from.