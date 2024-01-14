en English
India

From Bullock Cart to Supreme Court: Justice Shivaraj V Patil’s Inspirational Journey

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
From Bullock Cart to Supreme Court: Justice Shivaraj V Patil's Inspirational Journey

The life of Justice Shivaraj V Patil is a testament to resilience and integrity, an extraordinary narrative of a child from a humble Indian village who ascended to one of the highest pedestals of justice in the country – the Supreme Court. His autobiography, ‘Time Spent and Distance Travelled’, is set to be unveiled in Bengaluru on January 21, 2024.

A Journey from Humble Beginnings

Raised in Mandakal, the most impoverished area of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, Patil’s early life was marked by hardship. The daily commute to his school stretched 32km, a distance he covered by bullock cart. His studies were illuminated by the dim light of a kerosene lantern. These were not conditions conducive to learning, yet they forged a determination in Patil that was to shape his destiny.

Rising through the Ranks of Justice

Despite the adversity, Patil forged a path in the legal system. His journey, progressing from advocate in the High Court to judge in various courts, and eventually Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, is a tale of perseverance and resolve. The crowning moment was his appointment as a Supreme Court judge, a position testament to his unwavering commitment to justice.

‘Time Spent and Distance Travelled’

This autobiography covers not only Patil’s early life and his legal career but also his retirement and family life, painting a comprehensive picture of the man behind the judge. It is marked by an absence of ego, focusing on his principles of hard work, integrity, and humility rather than self-aggrandizement. In the book, Patil also imparts his ’10 commandments’ for new judges, emphasizing the importance of being a good human being and remaining dedicated to one’s oath.

Anticipation and Praise

The book, featuring a symbolic cover design of a bullock cart and the Supreme Court edifice, is eagerly anticipated by Patil’s peers. They praise it for its contribution to legal literature and its unique perspective, offering insights into the journey of a man who rose from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of India’s judicial system. The release event is expected to be attended by notable figures, underscoring the high regard in which Justice Shivaraj V Patil is held.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

