en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Frisal Fire: Residential Property and Mosque Suffer Damage in Kulgam Blaze

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
Frisal Fire: Residential Property and Mosque Suffer Damage in Kulgam Blaze

In the early hours of Wednesday, a fire erupted in the Frisal area of Kulgam, South Kashmir. A residential property and the two-story Jamia Masjid were caught in the blaze, causing significant damage. The fire, believed to have originated from the residential property, led to complete destruction. The rooftop of the Jamia Masjid was also heavily damaged in the incident.

The Blaze and the Response

The fire was a daunting spectacle that lit up the night sky over Frisal, drawing attention from miles around. It was a scene of chaos and confusion as the flames leaped and danced, consuming the residential property and moving towards the mosque. The local community, police, and firefighters worked tirelessly together for hours to bring the devastating fire under control.

Investigation and Aftermath

Following the incident, investigations have been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire. As of now, the exact cause remains unknown. The area wore a gloomy look, with the debris of the residential property scattered around and the charred rooftop of the mosque standing as a painful reminder of the incident. Thankfully, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries.

Resilience Amidst the Ruins

Despite the significant damage, the spirit of the community remains unbroken. The residents of Frisal are determined to rebuild and recover, emphasizing the strength of their unity and resilience in the face of adversity. The incident serves as a testament to the power of community collaboration, as locals, police, and firefighters worked hand-in-hand to control the situation.

0
Disaster India
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indonesian Government Responds to Sumedang Earthquake with Logistical Aid

By BNN Correspondents

Puyallup Couple's GoFundMe Campaign Aids Earthquake-Stricken Parents in Japan, Encourages Global Donations

By BNN Correspondents

Community Rallies for DeCristoforo Family After Tragic Fire

By Hadeel Hashem

Japan Airlines Jet Blaze Leads to Tense Evacuation and Tragic Loss

By BNN Correspondents

Sewage Spill Crisis at Chronicle Mill: Residents Seek Answers ...
@Disaster · 2 hours
Sewage Spill Crisis at Chronicle Mill: Residents Seek Answers ...
heart comment 0
Flooded Futures: West Bromwich Residents Battle with Persistent Flooding

By Bijay Laxmi

Flooded Futures: West Bromwich Residents Battle with Persistent Flooding
Significant Fire Engulfs Historic Building in Riga, Disrupts Traffic

By Salman Khan

Significant Fire Engulfs Historic Building in Riga, Disrupts Traffic
Villagers in Mukim Keluang Battle Severe Water Disruption, Showcase Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Villagers in Mukim Keluang Battle Severe Water Disruption, Showcase Resilience
Revised Timetable for 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination Announced

By BNN Correspondents

Revised Timetable for 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination Announced
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Government Seeks Surrogacy, ART Data for Regulatory Assessment
28 seconds
Indian Government Seeks Surrogacy, ART Data for Regulatory Assessment
Mohsin Dawar, NDM Chairman, Survives Assassination Attempt in North Waziristan
1 min
Mohsin Dawar, NDM Chairman, Survives Assassination Attempt in North Waziristan
Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare
1 min
Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare
South Korea Aging Rapidly: Over Half of Municipalities Now Super-Aged Societies
2 mins
South Korea Aging Rapidly: Over Half of Municipalities Now Super-Aged Societies
Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue
2 mins
Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue
Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call
2 mins
Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call
Arsenal's Tomiyasu Proposes Asian Cup Rescheduling to Resolve Club-Country Conflict
2 mins
Arsenal's Tomiyasu Proposes Asian Cup Rescheduling to Resolve Club-Country Conflict
Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured
3 mins
Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
3 mins
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
11 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
42 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app