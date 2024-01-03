Frisal Fire: Residential Property and Mosque Suffer Damage in Kulgam Blaze

In the early hours of Wednesday, a fire erupted in the Frisal area of Kulgam, South Kashmir. A residential property and the two-story Jamia Masjid were caught in the blaze, causing significant damage. The fire, believed to have originated from the residential property, led to complete destruction. The rooftop of the Jamia Masjid was also heavily damaged in the incident.

The Blaze and the Response

The fire was a daunting spectacle that lit up the night sky over Frisal, drawing attention from miles around. It was a scene of chaos and confusion as the flames leaped and danced, consuming the residential property and moving towards the mosque. The local community, police, and firefighters worked tirelessly together for hours to bring the devastating fire under control.

Investigation and Aftermath

Following the incident, investigations have been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire. As of now, the exact cause remains unknown. The area wore a gloomy look, with the debris of the residential property scattered around and the charred rooftop of the mosque standing as a painful reminder of the incident. Thankfully, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries.

Resilience Amidst the Ruins

Despite the significant damage, the spirit of the community remains unbroken. The residents of Frisal are determined to rebuild and recover, emphasizing the strength of their unity and resilience in the face of adversity. The incident serves as a testament to the power of community collaboration, as locals, police, and firefighters worked hand-in-hand to control the situation.