Friendship in the Face of Challenges: IAS Officer Awanish Sharan’s UPSC Journey

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:35 am EST
Friendship in the Face of Challenges: IAS Officer Awanish Sharan’s UPSC Journey

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Awanish Sharan, recently shared an intimate anecdote about his journey preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. The narrative not only sheds light on the gruelling process of India’s most challenging exam but also underscores the pivotal role of friendship during such testing times.

Sharan’s Journey and the UPSC Challenge

Sharan’s journey began in North Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, a renowned hub for UPSC coaching. Despite the language barrier, Sharan found solace and support in his friend Dev, who became instrumental in his journey to becoming an IAS officer. The complexities of UPSC preparation, known globally for its difficulty, were made manageable with Dev’s unwavering support.

’12th Fail’: A Cinematic Parallel

The narrative of Sharan’s journey resonates with the plot of the film ’12th Fail’. The movie tells the story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who navigates through numerous hurdles to achieve his dream. The film elicited profound responses, particularly from those who have experienced the rigors of the UPSC exams. Sharan’s friend Dev, much like Pritam Pandey in ’12th Fail’, provides the necessary support for the protagonist to succeed.

The Power of Friendship in Testing Times

Through his story, Sharan highlights the importance of friendship and support in overcoming obstacles and achieving success. His tale is reminiscent of countless others who have faced similar challenges during their UPSC preparation. This narrative serves as an inspiration for those currently in the throes of UPSC preparation, reminding them that the journey, while tough, can be made easier with steadfast friends and unwavering determination.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

