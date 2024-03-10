Freshwater Fish Conservation Spotlight: Beta Mahatvaraj's YouTube Mission

Beta Mahatvaraj, the COO of a climate-tech startup by day, transforms into a passionate ichthyologist by night, with a mission to conserve India's freshwater fish.

Through his YouTube channel and Facebook page, Meenkaran, Mahatvaraj has been documenting the diverse species of freshwater fish found across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. His journey, rooted in a childhood spent amidst nature, has evolved into a digital crusade against the backdrop of India's endangered aquatic biodiversity.

From Hobby to Conservation

Mahatvaraj's transition from an amateur hobbyist to a dedicated conservationist was driven by his realization of the precarious state of freshwater fish in India. His extensive collection of 380 videos on YouTube serves not just as an educational resource but as a digital ark, showcasing over 100 native species.

With 18,000 followers on Facebook, his efforts have created a growing community of conservation-aware individuals, keen on preserving India's aquatic heritage.

The plight of critically endangered species like the Etroplus canarensis and Travancoria elongata underscores the urgency of Mahatvaraj's mission. The Eastern and Western Ghats, rich in endemic species, face numerous threats, yet receive scant attention.

Through his work, Mahatvaraj aims to illuminate these mysteries and threats, hoping to spark a broader conversation on conservation. His discovery of species thought extinct, like the Etroplus canarensis, highlights the potential for significant findings amidst India's diverse ecosystems.

A Future Geared Towards the Young

Realizing the pivotal role of the younger generation in conservation, Mahatvaraj is developing a multimedia outreach programme aimed at children. His belief in the power of informed and engaged youth as future conservationists is a testament to his forward-thinking approach.

Through education and awareness, he hopes to instill a sense of stewardship for India's freshwater ecosystems, ensuring their preservation for generations to come.

As Beta Mahatvaraj continues his journey, blending passion with purpose, his work not only contributes to the conservation of India's freshwater fish but also serves as an inspiration for individuals to take action. The ripple effect of his efforts, through education and awareness, promises a future where India's aquatic biodiversity is not just survived but thrives.