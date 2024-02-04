Fresh Snowfall Blankets Rajouri and Poonch: Life and Transportation Impacted

India's twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, nestled in the Pir Panjal region, have been graced with a fresh spell of snowfall. The snow began its descent on Saturday evening, continuing its dance until late Sunday evening. This significant snowfall marks the second instance in the current winter season, following the first major snowfall that occurred merely five days ago. The latter event signaled the end of a prolonged dry period, which lasted over two months.

Snowfall Intensity Varies Across the Region

The intensity of the snowfall has varied across the region. Higher reaches have been subject to more intense snowfall, while the lower areas have recorded a lighter shower. Locations like Budhal, Kotranka, Darhal, Thanamandi, and Manjakote in Rajouri, as well as Surankote, Mendhar, and Mandi in Poonch, are now beautifully blanketed in snow. The snow depth has reached several feet in upper peaks and approximately one to one and a half feet in residential areas close to these heights.

Residents React to the Snowfall

Local inhabitants, including Abdul Majid from Kotranka, have welcomed the snowfall. It has brought relief to the problems caused by the previous dry cold season. However, not all effects of the snowfall have been positive. The snow has disrupted transportation, rendering many roads in the districts either fully or partially impassable.

Restoration Efforts Underway

The Mechanical Engineering Department has sprung into action, working tirelessly to restore road connectivity. At least 10 roads in Poonch were cleared of snow on Sunday. The clearance operations are expected to continue, weather permitting, with plans to commence work on the Chandimarh to Poshana road on Monday.