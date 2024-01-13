en English
Agriculture

Fostering Rural Entrepreneurship: SKUAST-K Concludes Management Programme on Sustainable Farming

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:03 pm EST
Fostering Rural Entrepreneurship: SKUAST-K Concludes Management Programme on Sustainable Farming

In a step towards sustainable farming, the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has recently concluded a unique Management Development Programme (E-MDP) in Hakermullah Budgam. The one-week programme was designed to focus on ‘Trichoderma as a Biofertilizer and Biofungicide for Sustainable Organic Vegetable Production’ and was held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra Budgam, a part of SKUAST-K.

Empowering Rural Youth through Sustainable Farming Practices

The initiative was aimed at fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among the rural youth. The programme was designed to teach participants how to exploit Trichoderma, a naturally occurring fungus, as both a biofertilizer and a biocontrol agent. The ultimate goal of the training was to encourage sustainable organic vegetable farming practices.

The Role of MSME in Sustainable Farming

Sponsored by the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME), the Government of India, the programme highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable practices in agriculture. The MSME’s sponsorship of this programme underscores the government’s determination to encourage eco-friendly farming methods while simultaneously boosting rural entrepreneurship.

A Blend of Theoretical Education and Practical Demonstrations

The programme hosted 25 participants and included a mix of theoretical education and practical demonstrations. One of the highlights of the programme was an exposure visit to the Biocontrol Lab Division of Plant Pathology. This exposure provided the trainees with invaluable hands-on experience in the field of biocontrol, thereby reinforcing the theoretical concepts taught during the programme.

In conclusion, the successful completion of the E-MDP reflects SKUAST-K’s commitment to promoting sustainable farming practices. By teaching rural youth about the potential uses of Trichoderma as a biofertilizer and biofungicide, SKUAST-K is not only contributing to the promotion of organic farming but also encouraging the growth of rural entrepreneurship.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

