Former TMKOC actress Jheel Mehta Gets Engaged; Triggers Nostalgia Among Fans

Former ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (TMKOC) actress, Jheel Mehta, known for her portrayal of Sonalika Aatmaram Bhide, or Sonu, has recently stepped into a new chapter of her life with a rooftop proposal from her boyfriend, Aditya. An emotional video capturing the memorable event was shared by Mehta on her Instagram, gathering an outpouring of affectionate comments and well wishes from fans and co-stars alike.

A Heartfelt Rooftop Proposal

In the shared video, Aditya can be seen replicating the iconic pose of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, which moved Jheel to tears. Engulfed in emotions, she accepted Aditya’s proposal, sealing the moment with a heartfelt hug and a soft kiss on the forehead. Jheel captioned the video with a lyric from a song which translates to ‘I’ve found someone, my heart is gone’, adding an extra touch of romanticism to the event.

Rekindling TMKOC Memories

The news of Jheel’s engagement has not only sparked joy but also rekindled memories of her time on TMKOC. Fans of the show expressed nostalgia, reminiscing about her portrayal of Sonu and noting how quickly time has flown since her departure from the show. Bhavya Gandhi, who played Tappu in TMKOC, was among the first to congratulate her, expressing his joy with a heart emoji.

TMKOC: A Legacy of Laughter

Since Jheel Mehta’s departure from TMKOC in 2012, the popular sitcom has seen several other departures including Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jennifer Mistry, and Raj Anadkat. Despite the changes, the show has maintained its charm and recently celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2023. In a heartening announcement, producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed the anticipated return of fan-favorite character Dayaben, portrayed by Disha Vakani, fuelling excitement among the viewers and adding another milestone to the show’s legacy.