Former Registrars Arrested in Fake D-Pharmacy Certificates Scandal

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Vigilance Bureau apprehended three key individuals implicated in a fraudulent scheme, distributing counterfeit D-Pharmacy certificates. The arrestees included former registrars Parveen Kumar Bhardwaj and Dr. Tejbir Singh, and superintendent Ashok Kumar. The trio was charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, with offences ranging from cheating and forgery to criminal conspiracy.

Arrest and Court Proceedings

The arrest transpired on December 8, 2023, and the accused were lodged at Ludhiana Central Jail. A day later, on December 9, the court ordered their imprisonment. In a subsequent turn of events, the accused were brought in on a production warrant on December 15 for further interrogation. As the investigation progressed, additional charges relating to the Prevention of Corruption Act were appended to the First Information Report (FIR).

Extended Nexus and Accomplices

The case took a complex turn when nine chemists were also apprehended in connection with the fraudulent scheme. These individuals were found to have received their fake D-Pharmacy certificates through a nefarious collusion with the aforementioned accused. This revelation underscored the extended nexus that the former registrars and the superintendent had established to perpetuate their fraudulent activities.

Denial of Bail

In a recent development, the court dismissed the regular bail application of former registrars Parveen Kumar Bhardwaj and Dr. Tejbir Singh. The dismissal of bail underscores the seriousness of the charges and the commitment of the judiciary to uphold justice. The case continues to be scrutinized, and further updates are awaited as the Vigilance Bureau continues its comprehensive investigation.