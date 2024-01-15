Former RBI Governor D. Subbarao Warns About India’s High Debt-to-GDP Ratio

During a conference in Mumbai, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor D. Subbarao expressed concerns about India’s high debt-to-GDP ratio, currently standing at approximately 81 percent. He warned that such a situation could alarm foreign investors and potentially affect the nation’s macroeconomic stability.

Alarming Debt Levels

Subbarao’s cautionary remarks come at an opportune time, just ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s upcoming interim budget presentation. Economists have been sounding alarms about rising debt levels in India, and these concerns find echoes in Subbarao’s words. While acknowledging the IMF’s report predicting that under adverse circumstances, India’s public debt could reach 100 percent of GDP, he emphasized the urgency for government action to reduce debt.

Subbarao also drew comparisons between India and other nations with high debt-to-GDP ratios, pointing out that these countries also possess higher revenue-to-GDP ratios. This suggests that India could experience pressure even at lower debt levels.

Challenges in Inflation Targeting

The former RBI governor also reviewed the central bank’s inflation targeting policy. He admitted that while it’s generally effective, supply shock-driven inflation could pose challenges for monetary policy. Over the past two years, the RBI has been battling high inflation, which has necessitated a 250 basis points increase in the key interest rate. Despite these efforts, inflation remains above the RBI’s 4 percent medium-term target.

Implications for the Indian Economy

Subbarao also addressed the potential impact of including Indian bonds in the JPMorgan index and expressed his views on the US’s use of the dollar for political objectives. When asked about the RBI’s intervention in the forex market to stabilize the rupee, Subbarao clarified that he couldn’t speak for the RBI. However, he did note that the central bank’s policy is to manage currency volatility without specifically targeting an exchange rate.

These insights from a seasoned economist and former central banker like Subbarao provide a sobering perspective on India’s economic challenges. With the looming threat of high debt levels and the ongoing struggle with inflation, it underscores the necessity for robust economic strategies and interventions.