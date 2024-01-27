Former Jamia VC Najma Akhtar Seeks Bungalow Extension, Awaits University Dues

In an unconventional move, Najma Akhtar, the former Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, has petitioned for an extension to stay in the official Vice-Chancellor's bungalow, invoking the necessity of time to arrange alternate accommodations. Despite the conclusion of her tenure on November 12 of the preceding year, Akhtar's request remains unanswered, with her letter lodged in the registrar's office for over a month.

Interplay of Rules and Precedents

As per the Central Government's stipulations, a departing Vice-Chancellor is mandated to vacate the official residence within a month following the termination of their tenure. However, Jamia Millia Islamia does not possess a specific policy addressing the timeframe for outgoing Vice-Chancellors to relinquish the official residence. Akhtar pointed out that previous Vice-Chancellors have been permitted to reside in the property for up to six months post their term's end.

Pending Dues and Unsettled Affairs

Besides the plea for an extension, Akhtar disclosed that the university is yet to settle her dues amounting to '9 lakh, inclusive of '1 lakh as unpaid salary and '8 lakh for earned leaves. With the university administration silent on the issue, the former Vice-Chancellor's financial claim adds another layer to the unfolding situation.

University's Stand Amidst Unresolved Issues

Acting Vice-Chancellor Eqbal Hussain corroborated that Akhtar's letter seeking an extension is still under consideration in the registrar's office. He further added that additional charges, including those for electricity, would be her responsibility during the extended stay. With the process to appoint a new Vice-Chancellor in progress and Akhtar's extension request unresolved, the university stands at a crossroads.