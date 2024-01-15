en English
India

Former IPS Officer Sheel Vardhan Singh Sworn in as UPSC Member

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Former IPS Officer Sheel Vardhan Singh Sworn in as UPSC Member

Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Sheel Vardhan Singh, has been sworn in as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in New Delhi. This development marks a notable addition to the Commission, with Singh’s credentials spanning over 37 years of strategic expertise in fields of intelligence and security.

A Veteran in Intelligence and Security

Singh’s career in the IPS saw him rise to the role of Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from November 2021 to December 2023. Known for his proficiency in intelligence gathering, analysis, and policy formulation, Singh has consistently displayed strategic thinking in addressing global and internal security scenarios in India.

Decorated Service and International Stint

During his tenure, Singh made significant strides in enhancing India’s international security posture. A crucial posting at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka stands testament to this. His relentless service and dedication earned him the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service and for Distinguished Service.

Academic Pursuits and Contributions

Adding to his professional accomplishments, Singh holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Honours and has completed advanced training courses in the UK and India. His literary contributions extend to authoring books and contributing to a column in The Times of India. Additionally, Singh hosts a podcast, embodying his passion for knowledge sharing and community engagement.

On a personal front, Singh’s interests are well-rounded, ranging from sports and literature to cultural exploration and practicing yoga, offering a unique blend of professional acumen and personal growth to his new role as a UPSC member.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

