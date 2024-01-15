en English
Former Indian NSA Advocates for New Space Innovations in Climate Change Fight

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
In an exclusive interview, Shekhar Dutt, the former Governor of Chhattisgarh and ex-Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) of India, underscored the criticality of New Space innovations. Dutt, an authoritative voice in the realm of national security and governance, spotlighted the potential these breakthroughs hold in augmenting our understanding of Earth, especially in the fight against climate change.

Space Data: A Powerful Tool Against Climate Change

Dutt maintains that leveraging the prowess of space data and emergent technologies can foster an intimate understanding of our home planet. Such cognizance is indispensable for grappling with the environmental predicaments we currently face. The former Deputy NSA expressed confidence that the prudent harnessing of space as a domain would foster the evolution of novel industries and ventures that optimally utilize space resources.

This viewpoint aligns with the broader global efforts to battle climate change through increased data accessibility and policy actions. NASA, along with the U.S., has been at the forefront of these initiatives, harnessing satellite data to make informed decisions on climate action.

2023: A Record-Breaking Year for Earth’s Temperature

Our planet has been experiencing the repercussions of human activities and natural phenomena, with 2023 marking a record-setting year for Earth’s highest average surface temperature. The role of NASA’s Earth observing satellites has been pivotal in providing this crucial data, shedding light on the environmental impact of human actions.

The Factors at Play

Global temperature anomalies are shaped by a variety of factors, including El Niño events, volcanic eruptions, and greenhouse gas emissions. Understanding these elements is essential for crafting effective climate strategies. Dutt’s optimistic outlook on the future of space exploration and its potential to revolutionize industries and bolster sustainability efforts on Earth mirrors the urgency and optimism needed in our collective fight against climate change.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

