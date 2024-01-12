Former CISF Chief Sheel Vardhan Singh Appointed as UPSC Member

Former Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sheel Vardhan Singh, has been named a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) by the Central government of India. A seasoned intelligence expert, Singh brings 37 years of service and a reputation for strategic thinking on the global security stage. His tenure at UPSC commences from the day he assumes office. The term of his appointment aligns with Article 316(2) of the Indian Constitution, which typically means a UPSC member serves for six years or until they reach the age of 65, whichever is sooner.

Appointment Under Article 316(2) and UPSC (Members) Regulations 1969

The appointment was made under Article 316 (11) of the Constitution and will be governed by the UPSC (Members) Regulations 1969, as amended periodically. These articles and regulations dictate the conditions of service for UPSC members. Singh, an IPS officer from the 1986 batch and Bihar cadre, fills one of the vacancies for UPSC members, with three more positions still open.

A Career Dedicated to National Security

Throughout his illustrious career, Singh has held various crucial posts, including roles within the Intelligence Bureau and at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh. His tenure as the CISF chief was marked by his unwavering commitment to India’s internal and international security. Singh’s strategic acumen and expertise have been instrumental in fortifying India’s international security posture, particularly during his posting at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

A Multi-Faceted Life Beyond Service

Beyond his professional achievements, Singh is known for his passion for literature, cultural exploration, and sports. He is an avid yoga practitioner and an alumnus of Panjab University Chandigarh, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Honours. He has also penned two volumes of short stories, showcasing his literary prowess. Singh’s appointment to the UPSC underlines his dedication to public service, and his multidimensional personality adds an enriching perspective to the commission.