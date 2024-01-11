Former Chief Justice Discusses Affirmative Action for LGBTQ Community

In a recent talk on 'Affirmative Action and Constitution of India' at the India International University of Legal Education and Research, former Chief Justice of India, U U Lalit, illuminated the complex issue of reservations for the LGBTQ community in India. Lalit asserted that the LGBTQ community, unlike the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), or Economically Weaker Section (EWS), is not eligible for 'vertical' reservations.

Horizontal Reservations: A Comparative Approach

Lalit posited that the LGBTQ community could, however, be considered for 'horizontal' reservations. These are akin to those granted to women and persons with disabilities. The ex-Chief Justice's stance hinges on the belief that sexual orientation, for the majority of the LGBTQ community, is a matter of choice and not an 'accident of birth', as is the case with individuals from SC, ST, or OBC categories. This perspective fundamentally differentiates the LGBTQ community from the aforementioned social groupings, thereby influencing the type of reservation they can claim.

A Matter for Parliament

Justice Lalit underlined the role of the Parliament in this issue, emphasizing that it is for the legislative body to decide on the inclusion of the LGBTQ community as a category for horizontal reservations. He also clarified that horizontal reservations would entail apportioning a share of the existing vertical quotas to the LGBTQ community, without inflating the overall size of reservations.

The Future of Affirmative Action for the LGBTQ Community

Despite the lack of a clear path for 'vertical' reservations for the LGBTQ community, Lalit did not exclude the potential for future affirmative action to some degree. He left open the possibility that the structure of affirmative action, currently entrenched in addressing immutable social and economic disadvantages, could be reimagined to extend its benefits to the LGBTQ community. This possibility, along with his elucidation of the concept of horizontal reservations, adds a fresh perspective to the ongoing conversation on the rights and representation of the LGBTQ community in India.