Foreign Portfolio Investors Bet Big on Indian Stock Market in 2023: A Look Ahead

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have displayed a remarkable interest in the Indian stock market throughout 2023, culminating in remarkable net purchases. The allure of India’s financial services and information technology sectors have been particularly appealing to FPIs. Despite a slight dip in early January 2024, FPIs have sustained their investment streak, with NSDL data showing an investment of ₹3,864 crore in equities and a total inflow of ₹9,034 crore across various investment instruments as of January 12.

Global Economic Shifts Drive FPI Inflows

One cannot overlook the role of global economic shifts in driving the trend of FPI inflows. The US Federal Reserve’s hint towards the end of its tightening cycle and the anticipation of rate cuts in March 2024 have significantly influenced the FPI investment pattern. This shift has led to a reduction in US bond yields, thereby increasing the lure of emerging markets like India for FPIs.

Robust FPI Investments in 2023

Throughout 2023, FPIs poured ₹1.71 lakh crore into Indian equities and a whopping ₹2.37 lakh crore overall, including debt and hybrid investments. Despite some months of net outflows, the year was predominantly marked by a surge in inflows, particularly in sectors like autos, capital goods, oil and gas, and telecom.

Outlook for 2024

Analysts predict that the FPI interest in India will likely continue, driven by the country’s promising growth prospects and potential for wealth creation through the stock market. The anticipated decline in US interest rates in 2024 and the forthcoming General elections in India may further fuel FPI investments, particularly in the debt market.