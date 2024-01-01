en English
India

Foggy Morning and Cold Weather Challenges New Delhi

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
Foggy Morning and Cold Weather Challenges New Delhi

Commuters in New Delhi found themselves in a predicament as they began their day amidst dense fog and chilly temperatures. The first day of the year 2024 presented an unexpected challenge for the residents, with the city witnessing a minimum temperature of 10.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the seasonal average, and visibility severely obscured by a blanket of fog.

A Foggy Morning of Disruptions

The foggy conditions, which have been persistent for the past few days, significantly disrupted the city’s transportation system. As many as 21 trains reported delays due to the decreased visibility, reflecting the breadth of the disruption. The situation was further compounded by the city’s air quality, which remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with high levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 recorded at various monitoring stations.

Weather Warnings and Predictions

In light of the intensified cold wave and dense fog, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ for Delhi and neighbouring states. Predictions indicate ‘cold day’ conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh from December 31, 2023, to January 4, 2024. An ‘orange alert’ has been declared for Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh for January 1, amid forecasts of dense fog and extremely cold conditions. The compromised visibility, as low as 25 meters in some regions, raises significant safety concerns for commuters and residents.

The Impact of Adverse Weather on Daily Life

The cold and foggy conditions have highlighted New Delhi’s vulnerability to adverse weather conditions. The city’s residents find themselves grappling with the impact of the weather on their daily routines, including delays in public transportation and the need for extra layers of clothing to combat the cold. The weather conditions also pose risks for motorists due to the decreased visibility and the need for more cautious driving. As the city braces for further dips in temperature in the coming week, the resilience of its inhabitants will be put to the test.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

