Foggy Ludhiana Battles Safety Hazards from Poorly Placed Electricity Infrastructure

In the northern reaches of India, the city of Ludhiana in Punjab finds itself grappling with an unusual safety concern. The placement of electricity poles and transformers has become a matter of concern as they pose significant hazards to commuters, particularly amidst the dense fog that blankets the region. The issue was recently spotlighted in a meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, who galvanized city authorities, traffic police, and NGOs into a collaborative effort to identify these hazards.

Ludhiana’s Foggy Challenge

At least 20 locations within the city have been earmarked as potential danger zones due to the poor placement of electricity poles and transformers. Some of the identified hazardous locations include a transformer near Krishna Mandir and an electric pole on Kochar Market Road. Punjab and Haryana, where Ludhiana is located, continue to experience foggy mornings with reduced visibility, making these hazards even more dangerous.

Community Involvement and Measures for Prevention

The residents of Ludhiana have been urged to play an active role in identifying such hazards and reporting them. The community’s reports will be compiled and presented to the deputy commissioner for further action. In addition to this, directives have been issued to various departments to take immediate measures to prevent accidents during foggy conditions. These measures include applying reflector tapes on vehicles, clearing vegetation along roadsides, and repairing damaged road infrastructure.

Fog Disrupts Daily Life and Transportation

Dense fog, a common phenomenon in north India’s plains during this time of year, has disrupted daily life and transportation in the region. Reduced visibility has led to road accidents and disruptions in rail and air services. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a dense fog warning for several states and advised residents to stay updated on transportation schedules. The cold weather and fog have not deterred life completely, however, as farmers celebrate the conditions conducive for the growth of wheat plants.