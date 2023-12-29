en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Foggy Ludhiana Battles Safety Hazards from Poorly Placed Electricity Infrastructure

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:50 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 10:45 pm EST
Foggy Ludhiana Battles Safety Hazards from Poorly Placed Electricity Infrastructure

In the northern reaches of India, the city of Ludhiana in Punjab finds itself grappling with an unusual safety concern. The placement of electricity poles and transformers has become a matter of concern as they pose significant hazards to commuters, particularly amidst the dense fog that blankets the region. The issue was recently spotlighted in a meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, who galvanized city authorities, traffic police, and NGOs into a collaborative effort to identify these hazards.

Ludhiana’s Foggy Challenge

At least 20 locations within the city have been earmarked as potential danger zones due to the poor placement of electricity poles and transformers. Some of the identified hazardous locations include a transformer near Krishna Mandir and an electric pole on Kochar Market Road. Punjab and Haryana, where Ludhiana is located, continue to experience foggy mornings with reduced visibility, making these hazards even more dangerous.

Community Involvement and Measures for Prevention

The residents of Ludhiana have been urged to play an active role in identifying such hazards and reporting them. The community’s reports will be compiled and presented to the deputy commissioner for further action. In addition to this, directives have been issued to various departments to take immediate measures to prevent accidents during foggy conditions. These measures include applying reflector tapes on vehicles, clearing vegetation along roadsides, and repairing damaged road infrastructure.

Fog Disrupts Daily Life and Transportation

Dense fog, a common phenomenon in north India’s plains during this time of year, has disrupted daily life and transportation in the region. Reduced visibility has led to road accidents and disruptions in rail and air services. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a dense fog warning for several states and advised residents to stay updated on transportation schedules. The cold weather and fog have not deterred life completely, however, as farmers celebrate the conditions conducive for the growth of wheat plants.

0
India Safety
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Photographs That Speak: A Glimpse into Global Resilience and Environmental Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

Jagannath Temple Braces for New Year's Day Surge with Strategic Adjustments

By Dil Bar Irshad

India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties

By Salman Khan

India's Year of Climate Extremes and Renewable Energy Milestones in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

SEBI Slaps Rs. 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors and Directors for R ...
@India · 59 mins
SEBI Slaps Rs. 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors and Directors for R ...
heart comment 0
Delhi CEO’s Response to Employee’s Leave Request Sparks Online Debate

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi CEO's Response to Employee's Leave Request Sparks Online Debate
Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge
Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika Appointed as New Chief Secretary of West Bengal

By Rafia Tasleem

Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika Appointed as New Chief Secretary of West Bengal
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
8 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
30 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
35 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
39 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
40 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
42 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
45 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
52 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
53 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
35 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
52 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
55 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app