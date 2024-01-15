en English
Fog Disrupts Ferry Services to Gangasagar Amid Makar Sankranti Celebrations

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Fog Disrupts Ferry Services to Gangasagar Amid Makar Sankranti Celebrations

On the early hours of Monday, a thick blanket of fog descended upon the regions surrounding the Ganga river in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, causing the suspension of ferry services to Gangasagar. This disruption, lasting approximately six hours, collided head-on with the fervor of the Makar Sankranti festival, a period marked by a significant influx of pilgrims to Gangasagar.

Makar Sankranti and the Pilgrimage to Gangasagar

The festival of Makar Sankranti holds deep spiritual significance for millions. It is during this time that a multitude of pilgrims journey to Gangasagar, seeking to bathe at the confluence of the Ganga river and the Bay of Bengal. This holy dip, coupled with offering prayers at the famous Kapil Muni Temple, forms an integral part of the religious proceedings.

Ferry Suspension due to Dense Fog

The ferry services to Gangasagar, operating from Kachuberia and Lot 8, were brought to a standstill from 3:30 am to 9:40 am. The culprit behind this interruption was a thick fog that drastically reduced visibility, rendering the waterways unsafe for navigation. This precautionary measure, taken to safeguard the lives of the passengers, resulted in a significant backlog of pilgrims unable to proceed with their religious journey.

Resumption of Services and Management of Pilgrim Flow

With the fog lifting and visibility improving, the ferry services gradually resumed, allowing pilgrims to continue their journey to Gangasagar. Superintendent of Police Koteswara Rao confirmed that over 40 vessels were deployed to manage the ensuing rush of pilgrims. The primary focus was to ensure a smooth flow of devotees arriving for the holy dip on Makar Sankranti, while maintaining utmost safety.

In conclusion, while the weather did pose a momentary hurdle, the swift action and efficient management by local authorities ensured that the pilgrims could carry on with their Makar Sankranti rituals at Gangasagar. Despite the early morning disruption, the spirit of the devotees remained unshaken, echoing the resilience and devotion that form the bedrock of these religious gatherings.

India Transportation Weather
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

