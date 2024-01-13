Fluctuating Cinema Trends in Delhi: A Decade-Long Journey

In the radiance of the silver screen, nestled within the folds of Delhi’s bustling cityscape, a tale unfolds, unveiling the dynamics of the city’s cinema culture over the years. The Delhi Statistical Handbook-2023, an annual report by the Delhi government’s Economic and Statistics department, casts light on the fluctuating trend in the average number of cinema-goers and shows per day in the national capital from the year 2010 to 2022.

A Look Back at the Past

In 2010, Delhi’s cinema halls, including multiplexes, came alive with the cheers and hushes of approximately 90,000 cinema-goers a day, absorbing the magic of about 450 shows played out on the big screen. The number of theatres in Delhi saw an upward trajectory from 129 in 2008 to 137 in 2022, peaking at 142 in 2017. The count of multiplexes also saw a surge from 21 in 2008 to 33 in 2022.

Highs and Lows of Cinema Attendance

The year 2011 saw an influx of attendees, with the number rising to an average of 98,000 per day coupled with an increase in the number of shows to 510. The upward trend continued up to 2013, reaching an apex of 1,15,000 cinema-goers as the number of shows also amplified. However, 2017 marked a significant dip, with the average daily cinema-goers dwindling to 49,353.

Pandemic’s Impact on Cinema Culture

The onslaught of the pandemic years brought about a discernible impact on the cinema industry. The year 2020 witnessed the most drastic drop in attendance, registering a low of an average of 16,180 per day due to theatre closures from mid-March. Despite cinemas being allowed to operate at full capacity from February 1, 2021, following strict COVID-19 safety protocols, a full shutdown descended during the second wave in April. Cinemas in Delhi reopened with 100% occupancy from November 1, 2021.

By 2022, as the curtains began to lift, the number of shows reached a high of 623. However, the average number of cinema-goers only saw a marginal improvement, rising to 62,352 per day, indicating a long road to recovery for the cinema industry in the city.