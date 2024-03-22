Flipkart Achieves Net Zero Water Status, Recycles 67M Litres Wastewater

Marking a significant milestone in sustainability, Flipkart Group announced its remarkable achievement of recycling over 67 million litres of wastewater in a year, across its facilities in Rewari, Sanpka (Haryana), Ludhiana (Punjab), and Malur (Karnataka). This initiative underscores the organization's commitment to promoting water conservation through a strategic approach focused on reducing, reusing, and recycling water.

Advertisment

Strategic Water Conservation Efforts

Flipkart's water conservation initiatives have led to a noteworthy reduction of over 14 million litres of freshwater consumption, thanks to a 30% decrease in the average LPCD (liter per capita per day) across all four facilities. The e-commerce giant has also invested in groundwater recharge infrastructure, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing rainwater recharge and fostering environmental stewardship. These efforts align with the government's 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign, aimed at encouraging water conservation at the grassroots level.

Setting Industry Standards

Advertisment

Flipkart's dedication to sustainability is further evidenced by its achievement of the Net Zero Water certification for four of its facilities, a testament to its leadership in environmental stewardship. This certification marks Flipkart as the first e-commerce organization to reach this status across multiple facilities, setting a new benchmark for water conservation in the sector. The company's innovative water management strategies serve as a commendable example for the industry, encouraging other organizations to adopt water-efficient practices.

Recognition and Future Commitments

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group, emphasized the company's responsibility towards preserving natural resources and implementing best practices for a positive environmental impact. The organization's water conservation efforts are a reflection of its intention to ensure conscious usage and effective recycling and recharging systems. Gurmit Singh Arora, National Chairman of the Indian Green Building Council, lauded Flipkart for its sustainability leadership, highlighting the company's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and fostering a water-resilient future.

As Flipkart continues to pioneer in sustainability, its achievements in water conservation set a precedent for environmental stewardship, inspiring others to follow suit. The organization's journey towards achieving Net Zero Water status across all operations is a significant step towards a more sustainable future, demonstrating the power of corporate responsibility in addressing global environmental challenges.