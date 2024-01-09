en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Five Centuries Later: Suryavanshi Kshatriyas to Reclaim Tradition Post Ram Mandir Reconstruction

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Five Centuries Later: Suryavanshi Kshatriyas to Reclaim Tradition Post Ram Mandir Reconstruction

In a pivotal moment of cultural resurgence, the Suryavanshi Kshatriyas, hailing from 105 villages surrounding Ayodhya, are preparing to break a five-century-old vow. On January 22, 2024, in an unprecedented event, they will don turbans and leather footwear for the first time since the destruction of the Ram Mandir. A vow that was sworn by their ancestors, it included forgoing turbans, umbrellas, and leather shoes until the temple was restored.

Reinstating Centuries-Old Traditions

The Suryavanshi Kshatriyas’ steadfast adherence to this vow is reflected in their cultural practices. Throughout the centuries, they abstained from wearing turbans at vital events, such as weddings, ceremonies, and village council meetings, known as panchayats. This upcoming event marks not just a reinstatement of traditional attire but also signifies a moment of cultural and historical significance for the community.

The Historical Journey of the Ram Mandir

The Ram Mandir, a temple whose destruction centuries ago led to the vow, has been a subject of historical, religious, and political significance. The recent reconstruction of the temple following the Supreme Court verdict has been a turning point, igniting the restoration of the centuries-old traditions.

An Emotional Journey for the Devotees

Take the instance of Saraswati Devi Agarwal, an 85-year-old woman who had kept a vow of silence for 30 years, pledging to break it only after the Ram Mandir was erected in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony invitation marked the end of her silent journey, highlighting the emotional significance of the reconstruction.

0
History India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
15 mins ago
Thriller Writer Tracy Sierra's Haunted House Inspires Her Debut Novel
Steeped in a macabre history that has become a local legend, a 300-year-old house in Massachusetts finds itself at the heart of a spine-tingling narrative. Its current resident, Tracy Sierra, is a thriller writer, attorney, and mother who has woven the eerie folklore around her home into the fabric of her debut novel, ‘Nightwatching’. A
Thriller Writer Tracy Sierra's Haunted House Inspires Her Debut Novel
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy
22 mins ago
Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: A Celebration of the Global Indian Diaspora
24 mins ago
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: A Celebration of the Global Indian Diaspora
FPV Drone Unveils Restored Beauty of Istanbul's Basilica Cistern
1 hour ago
FPV Drone Unveils Restored Beauty of Istanbul's Basilica Cistern
Latest Headlines
World News
Unveiling the Dual Nature of the Australian Open: A Global Showcase with Local Challenges
39 seconds
Unveiling the Dual Nature of the Australian Open: A Global Showcase with Local Challenges
Quiapo Church Preps for Nazareno2024: Medical Stations and Patrols Ready for Devotees
2 mins
Quiapo Church Preps for Nazareno2024: Medical Stations and Patrols Ready for Devotees
Navigating the Complexity: Medical Assistance in Dying and Mental Illness in Canada
2 mins
Navigating the Complexity: Medical Assistance in Dying and Mental Illness in Canada
A Year Packed with Major Sports Events: 2024's Sports Calendar Highlights
4 mins
A Year Packed with Major Sports Events: 2024's Sports Calendar Highlights
Corporate Empathy in Action: TSSNL Settles Medical Bill of Mother of Quadruplets
5 mins
Corporate Empathy in Action: TSSNL Settles Medical Bill of Mother of Quadruplets
Elizabeth Oshoba: Aiming for New Heights in Boxing against Michela Braga
5 mins
Elizabeth Oshoba: Aiming for New Heights in Boxing against Michela Braga
President Cyril Ramaphosa Outlines ANC's Path to Renewal at 112-year Milestone
5 mins
President Cyril Ramaphosa Outlines ANC's Path to Renewal at 112-year Milestone
Bhutan's Political Parties Pay Hefty Price for Electoral Violations
6 mins
Bhutan's Political Parties Pay Hefty Price for Electoral Violations
Paris 2024: Sofiane Oumiha's Pledge for Redemption
6 mins
Paris 2024: Sofiane Oumiha's Pledge for Redemption
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
31 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app