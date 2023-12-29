FirstCry Moves Towards IPO, Submits Draft Red Herring Prospectus to SEBI

In a significant development in the Indian e-commerce sector, Pune-based FirstCry has submitted its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on December 28, marking a significant step towards its Initial Public Offering (IPO). This move makes FirstCry the first ‘new age’ e-commerce company to seek a public listing after Nykaa did so in 2021.

Prominent Investors to Divest

Existing investors in FirstCry, such as Mahindra and Mahindra, SoftBank, Premji Invest, and others, will be selling a portion of their shares in the Offer For Sale (OFS). The company’s founder, Supam Maheshwari, as well as other top executives, will also be divesting some of their holdings. Notably, Ratan Tata will be selling his entire stake in FirstCry, amounting to around Rs 66 lakh.

Expansion Plans and Financial Trajectory

The company plans to raise Rs 1,816 crore through the primary issue of equity shares, aiming at a valuation between $3.5 to $3.75 billion. The funds raised will be used for opening new stores, expanding warehousing capabilities, and pushing international expansion, particularly in Saudi Arabia. FirstCry has set a target to open 483 retail stores between FY25 and FY27, supplementing its existing network of 936 stores across India.

FirstCry’s financial report reveals substantial investments in advertising and promotional activities, with a significant increase in expenses over the past few fiscal years. Despite rapid revenue growth, FirstCry’s path to profitability remains unclear, raising questions about its financial strategies.

Challenges Ahead

The company’s DRHP highlights the risks associated with negative cash flows, customer acquisition, and debts owed to creditors, including a significant amount to a material creditor. These factors could potentially impact FirstCry’s ability to operate and grow in the competitive e-commerce market. The company’s IPO is expected to be launched in early 2024, following the Lok Sabha elections.